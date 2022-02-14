We seem to get one surprise storm every winter, and Saturday night and Sunday certainly fit that bill. While many locations did end up seeing only a coating to an inch or two of snow as forecasted, a band of heavier snow setup from Lancaster County up through Berks County and the Lehigh Valley, stretching into west-central and northwestern New Jersey. This band produced widespread overachieving snowfall totals of 4 to 6 inches. Forecast model guidance did a poor job at handling totals and where that heavier band would setup. The snow was a heavy wet one, and fortunately, roads stayed primarily wet thanks to pre-treatment plus the mild temperatures from the last several days. Not only did the snow provide us with a reality check, but the cold did as well as Sunday’s daytime temperatures held steady either side of 32 degrees. Valentine's Day will be very cold and brisk, but at least sunny and dry otherwise. In fact, at least through Wednesday, enjoy plentiful sunshine and warming temperatures each day. The mild weather promptly returns later in the week, and highs may make a run at 60 degrees come Thursday before some rain arrives to wrap up the week.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
Dry but cold are the two weather words for Valentine's Day into the early week. High pressure to our west Monday will move closer leading to dry conditions and mostly sunny skies. There will be a bit of a pressure gradient between the high and our storm system offshore, so expect a brisk northwesterly wind to add an extra chill to the air. High temperatures Monday are only expected to reach the mid to upper 20s, but with the wind factored in, look for wind chills to be down in the single digits in the morning and teens during the afternoon. High pressure will build overhead for Tuesday leading to lighter winds along with an abundance of sunshine. While Tuesday morning will start frigid with lows either side of 10 degrees, the afternoon will turn less harsh with highs climbing back into the mid 30s. The cold will certainly be short lived as our next surge of mild air arrives on Wednesday.
LATER IN THE WEEK
The warmth promptly returns later in the week, with highs back in the upper 40s on Wednesday, then upper 50s to even some low 60s on Thursday. We're dry and sunny on Wednesday before some steadier rain looks to arrive later Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. That rain comes with a cold front that will move offshore for Friday allowing our weather to dry out and clear. Temperatures will turn colder again however as Friday’s highs fall back closer to seasonable levels in the low to mid 40s. Gusty winds will make it feel like it’s down into the 30s.