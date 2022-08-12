The heat and humidity are now both gone as we are getting set to enjoy some really pleasant weather right through the weekend! Outside of some early morning clouds and a couple showers over far southern New Jersey, Friday featured an abundance of sunshine with dew points falling back into the very comfy range of the 40s and 50s with afternoon highs in the low 80s. The most comfortable stretch of weather in more than a month is ours to enjoy through Sunday, with partly to mostly sunny skies, comfortably warm highs around or just above 80 degrees each afternoon, and refreshingly low humidity levels as well. The nights are even comfier, with great sleeping weather and cool and comfy 50s, as opposed to those muggy 70-something-degree nights we've sweated to over the past month. Things change early next week, as low pressure slowly meanders its way through the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. Its precise track will determine if we see just a few scattered showers and thunderstorms or perhaps a more beneficial and soaking rain, but it does look a bit cloudier, cooler, and at least somewhat unsettled Monday and Tuesday, with gradual improvements the rest of the week. The 90-degree heat looks to stay away though for at least the next week, so enjoy the break from the summer muggies!
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Friday night looks mostly clear thanks to high pressure moving in from the Great Lakes leading to great sleeping weather and lows down in the mid 50s. The annual Perseids meteor shower will also peak Friday night, and the clear skies provide great viewing conditions. However, the natural light pollution from the August full moon will play a little bit of a spoiler and make some meteors more difficult to see. Still, give it a try by looking northeast overnight, with the best chance of spotting meteors after midnight and before sunrise.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure will remain overhead for the weekend keeping our weather dry and very pleasant. Mostly sunny skies are expected on Saturday, and partly sunny skies on Sunday with more clouds later in the day. We should be comfortably warm with daytime highs around or just above 80 degrees, and nighttime lows in the mid to upper 50s. Enjoy the nice weekend days and the nice sleeping weather at night. Unsettled weather looks to possibly set up early next week.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
An upper level low looks to set up over the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast U.S., and as a result, expect an unsettled pattern Monday and Tuesday with lots of clouds and some occasional showers and storms. Just how much rain falls will depend on the speed, track, and strength of that upper level low, with either some steadier and beneficial rains if the low tracks close by, or just some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms if it stays more to our south and east. Given the clouds and rain chances, temperatures likely remain cooler than average, with highs only in the mid 70s early next week.
LATER NEXT WEEK
That upper level low should depart and be either offshore or up towards New England by mid-week. As a result, our weather will slowly improve, with a mix of clouds and sunshine Wednesday through Friday and continued comfortable temperatures. Highs should inch back up closer to 80 degrees after a cool start to the week, with lows close to 60 degrees. There is the small chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Wednesday and Thursday, especially if that upper low isn't too far off to our northeast. But much of the time later next week looks dry, as we keep the heat and humidity away indefinitely.
