After a very nice day on Friday with sunshine and pleasant temperatures, we will continue that trend today with more sunshine and afternoon high temperatures topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s along with a breeze at times. Sunday also looks dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the middle 60s. Next week, temperatures take a tumble, with high temperatures likely struggling to do much better than 50 degrees by the middle of the week. Outside of a few rain showers on Monday, it's largely dry for much of next week. But the unseasonably chilly temperatures will make it feel more like late November than mid-October for much of the week, with Tuesday through Thursday the coolest days of the bunch.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend will feature fall weather at its finest, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and a mild high around 70 degrees, and partly sunny skies on Sunday with more dry and pleasant weather. We'll trim a few degrees off of Saturday's highs, with Sunday expected to be seasonable with highs in the mid 60s. Overnight lows Saturday and Sunday nights won't be as chilly as Friday night, with mid 40s the expectation.
MONDAY
The leading edge of some sharply cooler air will produce a mostly cloudy Monday to start next week with at least some scattered rain showers, but the rain won't be that impactful or problematic. More noticeable is a significant shot of October chill that will come down for the middle of next week, which looks to have more of a mid to late November-like feel. Monday's highs will still make it into the low to mid 60s, but it may be the last 60-degree day until the end of the week.
TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine each day and mostly dry weather for the rest of the week. But the main weather talking point will be some unseasonably chilly temperatures for this time of year. Highs will only be in the low to mid 50s, which is typically our average high closer to Thanksgiving! Brisk breezes will add an extra chill Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. Frosts or freezes could be an issue at night, especially if the winds diminish overnight. If the winds stay active, frost formation is less likely. There could be a few sprinkles around Tuesday or Wednesday, mostly in the Poconos, and it's not out of the question to see a wet snowflake or two mixed in as well.