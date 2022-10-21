The growing season has now come to an end across most of the region with the exception being the Delaware Valley, southern New Jersey, and northern Delaware. Thursday fortunately was a little more comfortable compared to Wednesday thanks to a lot more in the way of sunshine returning. Still, afternoon highs only reached the upper 50s which is below normal highs in the mid 60s for this time of the year, plus we had winds occasionally gusting to around 25 mph. It will be another cold night tonight with lows around freezing and areas of frost. Temperatures will continue to slowly climb as Friday features afternoon highs rebounding to the low 60s under an abundance of sunshine. Then Saturday looks to be a very nice day for outdoor activities as the sunny and dry theme continues along with afternoon highs reaching the upper 60s. We are watching an offshore low pressure system for Sunday which looks to bring mostly cloudy skies along with a chance for a shower or two mainly later in the day. This low may continue to impact the region into the very beginning of next week, however, the track and timing are still a bit uncertain and will be the ultimate key with regards to just what we see. Whether or not we are impacted by the coastal low, after Monday, moving into the middle of next week, some fairly mild, if not warm, temperatures look to stick around across the region.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
A broad and deep upper level trough over the region during the middle of the week which was responsible for the unseasonably chilly air lifts out on Friday allowing ridging of the jet stream to return, especially going into the weekend. This will lead to a nice rebound in our temperatures as surface high pressure builds overhead for both Friday and Saturday leading to an abundance of sunshine. Afternoon highs Friday should return to the lower 60s, which is still a tad below normal for this time of the year but will still feel a little more comfortable when factoring in lighter winds and all the sunshine. Saturday afternoon is when things will really feel a lot more comfortable again as afternoon highs reach the upper 60s.
SUNDAY
Latest indications suggest a weak area of low pressure will slide up the Eastern Seaboard Saturday night into Sunday sending increasing clouds in our direction along with the chance for some showers. Just how close the low comes to the coast is still up in the air and will ultimately determine just how much rainfall we see. At this time, nothing too terribly heavy seems to be in the cards, but we do expect a cloudier and cooler day Sunday with afternoon highs dropping to the lower 60s.
MONDAY
Our coastal low will continue moving slowly northward off the Jersey shoreline Sunday night into Monday pushing any associated rainfall further north into more of Upstate New York and New England. A few showers may remain Monday, primarily across New Jersey, but overall much of Monday looks to be dry, however still somewhat cloudy. With clouds still dominating along with a northeast wind, high temperatures will likely remain in check in the mid 60s.
TUESDAY
The coastal low from the very beginning of the week should move further away to our north and east off the coast of New England for Tuesday. This will allow high pressure to build back in from our south while a cold front pushes across the nation’s mid-section. The high pressure system should return our skies to more in the way of sunshine while our wind flow turns more southerly in advance of the aforementioned cold front. This should help lead to a nice warming trend for our temperatures as Tuesday’s afternoon highs rebound to the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.
TRACK THE WEATHER: