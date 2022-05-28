Our holiday weekend certainly started off a bit unsettled, but not to worry as the forecast moving forward is dry, increasingly warm, and sunny right through Memorial Day into the beginning of next week. Saturday was rather cloudy for a while, certainly from the Lehigh Valley and northward, and this same area also saw numerous showers and thunderstorms for a while from the morning through early afternoon. High temperatures were held down in the lower 70s for the Lehigh Valley and only in the 60s for the Poconos where the weather was cloudier and more unsettled, however for Berks County and places south where it was drier and a bit sunnier, high temperatures climbed well into the 70s. Now as we move forward the next several days, high pressure will really take hold leading to ample sunshine along with warming temperatures. Many will be back to around 80 degrees for the high Sunday, then upper 80s to around 90 degrees on Memorial Day with increasing humidity, and hazy, hot, and humid conditions Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 90s. A couple fronts will start to impact the area moving into the middle and latter portion of the week dropping highs back through the 80s along with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
A stray shower will remain possible very early on this evening but otherwise we expect a dry night with skies turning out mainly clear as an upper level piece of energy moves away out to sea. High pressure building in from our west will lead to light winds with a push of cool and comfortable air settling in on a northerly flow. Look for overnight lows to drop down to refreshing levels in the mid 50s. Some patchy valley fog may develop getting into the wee hours of Sunday morning.
SUNDAY AND MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY
Sunday and Monday will feature a decent amount of sunshine along with warmer temperatures as high pressure builds overhead and takes firm control of our weather. Sunday will feature high temperatures near 80 degrees with dew points in the very comfortable 50s. Memorial Day also looks like a great day for outdoor activities, however you'll want to make sure you keep yourself hydrated and wear plenty of sunscreen if you'll be out and about for an extended period of time. High temperatures will soar to close to 90 degrees on Memorial Day, and dew points by the afternoon will be climbing into the 60s making the air feel a bit more sticky.
TUESDAY
If Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer, then summer has arrived and it will sure feel like it on Tuesday. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies with building heat and dew points climbing well into the 60s. Highs are expected to reach the low to mid 90s Tuesday afternoon and the heat index will be a few degrees warmer thanks to those higher dew points. Milder and muggier nights in the mid 60s for lows are also expected.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
A backdoor cold front then appears to drop in late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning allowing some slightly cooler air to push back into the region. Highs are expected to drop back into the mid to upper 80s, however dew points look to remain well into the 60s, so it will still be a humid day. While a good chunk of Wednesday looks dry, a cold front encroaching on the region from the north and west late in the day may spark a shower or thunderstorm with the best odds for that to happen the further north and west one goes from the Lehigh Valley. This aforementioned cold front may linger into Thursday keeping the chance for a shower or thunderstorm in the forecast, mainly during the PM hours, with partly sunny skies expected otherwise. High temperatures will continue to get a little cooler Thursday falling back into the low and mid 80s, but once again dew points will remain in the 60s making for a sticky feel.
TRACK THE WEATHER: