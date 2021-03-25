Chalk today up as the first early spring day (and it likely won’t be the last) when the sunshine lost the battle and some stubborn low clouds declared victory. The obstinate overcast obviously played the role of spoiler in our forecast of 70-something-degree warmth today. But from the something you seldom see file, the Poconos were warmer than everyone else as of mid-afternoon, as it’s the only spot where some sunshine managed to break out through 2pm. Despite the clouds, it’s still a fairly warm early spring day, but it’s 60s instead of the 70s we would have seen if the sunshine could have emerged sooner. But if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. And we’ll do just that on Friday. An approaching cold front will bring a few showers and even a thunderstorm tonight, and a few may linger into early Friday morning. But clouds “should” be more willing to break for sunshine on Friday, and those 70s will be delayed but not denied come Friday afternoon. There is a catch however, and that is some strong and gusty winds both ahead of and especially behind that front. Winds may gust up to 50mph on Friday, mainly during the afternoon hours. Behind that front, it’s still mild for the weekend, but not as warm. Expect mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the low 60s and thankfully much less wind than Friday, with this being the better of the two weekend days. Come Sunday, another cold front will bring another round of wet weather to wrap up the weekend, with a brisk and cool start to next week likely following.
TONIGHT
Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight with a few showers or perhaps a thunderstorm later at night as our cold front approaches. While temperatures didn’t get as warm as expected today, they will still remain quite mild overnight, with lows only in the upper 50s, warmer than our average high for this time of year!
FRIDAY
Morning clouds and a shower or thunderstorm ahead of our cold front will give way to afternoon sunshine once again, and a very warm and windy day will result. In fact, highs may spike up into the mid 70s with enough sunshine, but remember to watch out for an increasingly gusty southwest then westerly breeze that may gust as high as 40 to 50mph during the day. Wind advisories are in effect for Friday afternoon for the entire area.
SATURDAY
Behind our cold front, there’s no cold air, as Saturday’s highs will still be a good 10 to 15 degrees above average and in the mid 60s. But the 70s will have been swept away by our front, not to return again for the foreseeable future. Still, a nice spring day on Saturday is expected with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds, certainly the better of the two weekend days.
SUNDAY
Our next cold front will bring lots of clouds to wrap up the weekend and our next chance for some rain, with around a half inch of rain possible on Sunday. Despite the wet weather, it will remain mild with highs in the low 60s ahead of our next cold front.
MONDAY
Look out for a bright but blustery and cool start to the new work and school week on Monday, with partly to mostly sunny skies returning but with highs back to seasonable levels in the low 50s. Factor in a gusty northwest breeze, and it will feel cooler.
