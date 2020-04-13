We all know the saying "April showers bring May flowers," but so far this April, it hasn't really rained all that much. Mother Nature will overcorrect Monday bringing a widespread soaking rain and even some strong thunderstorms to the region. Nearly every severe weather threat is on the menu to some degree Monday, though flooding and damaging wind gusts are closer to the top. Winds, in general, will be blustery all day long with non-thunderstorm gusts exceeding 45 miles-an-hour. A strong cold front will sweep a lot of our weather drama away by the time today is spoken for, with a much quieter night ahead, albeit turning much cooler at the same time. We'll spend the rest of the week in the cooler middle 50s during the day with occasional shower chances and limited sunshine.
MONDAY
Periods of rain with occasional downpours spill from Sunday night right into Monday with widespread totals of 1 to 2 inches expected along with isolated higher amounts of 3 inches not impossible. Flooding in low-lying spots, as well as poor drainage areas, is likely and a few thunderstorms can't be ruled out as some warm air and instability surge our way. The Storm Prediction Center paints most Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and northern Delaware under a "slight" risk for severe weather Monday (level 2 out of 5) mainly along and ahead of a strong cold front that moves during the afternoon. Midday to mid-afternoon is the timeframe to watch for damaging wind gusts and downpours. Large hail and even a brief, isolated tornado aren't out of the question, either, although these threats are greater south of the Mason-Dixon Line. Late in the day and evening, the vigorous cold front responsible for those severe weather threats will slide off the coast, taking the rain and storms with it. A bit of sunshine may sneak through the clouds at this point allowing for the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will gradually diminish at this point, allowing the Wind Advisory and High Wind Warnings in place for 50 to 70 miles-an-hour gusts (increasing the farther south and east you travel) to eventually expire.
MONDAY NIGHT
A windy and stormy weather day is followed by a clearing and calming trend at night. Winds will be breezy initially, but gradually subside while you're sleeping as temperature fall through the 40s.
TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT
Tuesday looks to be the quintessential dry but cooler day behind our departing storm. Plan on sunshine to start mixing with clouds as the day wears on with highs in the upper 50s. That's a noticeable drop from the day before when highs hit 70 degrees. Westerly winds may occasionally gust up to 20 miles-an-hour, nothing like the winds we have to battle Monday. Speaking of Monday, its cold front didn't get too far, stalling off the coast and acting as a path for waves of low pressure. One of those waves may develop along the boundary near the Carolina coast Tuesday night before heading northeastward. A few rain and even snow showers will be in the weather mix by Tuesday night as temperatures tumble into the 30s.
WEDNESDAY
A piece of energy hitching a ride along a stalled offshore front continues its journey northeastward before moving further out to sea as the Wednesday progresses. Meanwhile, a weak upper-level disturbance dives through later in the day. These two features spell rain south and east of I-95, as well as rain or snow showers in the higher elevations, with a lot of clouds tucked in between. It's still a lot cooler than how the week started on Monday, with highs in the middle 50s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Cool air is king for the rest of the week, courtesy of a dip in the jet stream. Weak pieces of energy rotating through an upper-level trough will lead to occasional chances for some showers Thursday and Friday with perhaps some snowflakes in the Poconos. This is all very light in nature, but around nonetheless. Sunshine will be limited as highs only reach the middle 50s during the day and fall into the middle 30s at night.