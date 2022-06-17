Our Friday will begin on the warm and muggy side with some early morning fog, but partly sunny skies should return today after a cloudier Thursday. And while sunshine is a fixture in the forecast through the weekend, today is the only warm day of the bunch.
Highs will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees on our Friday, which will start quite humid but will also see humidity levels slowly drop later in the day.
By the weekend, high humidity will be the farthest thing from our minds, as a shot of early May-like air settles in come Saturday, highs may struggle to reach 70 degrees, and overnight lows may dip into the upper 40s. Plus, a rather blustery northwest breeze will help to make the cool and comfy air even more apparent.
Father's Day and Juneteenth weekend will feature partly to mostly sunny skies both days, and we'll throw in Monday as a bonus nice day with slightly warmer temps and less wind.
Things turn unsettled by the middle of next week with more humidity and daily chances for a few showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday through Thursday. Summer officially begins at 5:14am on Tuesday.
TODAY
Compared to the wet and stormy start to Thursday, our Friday will begin much quieter, although quite muggy with some patchy fog to contend with early in the day. Any fog should give way to partly sunny skies, and with highs in the upper 80s, it will easily be the warmest day of the forecast.
A cold front will slide through during the day with little fanfare, although a brief shower or storm could pop up farther south and east towards South Jersey and Delaware. As that front passes, winds shift to the west and pick up to around 10-20mph, which will start to usher in cooler and comfier air.
The comfy will come first, as dew points slowly fall through the 60s later in the day, and fall even farther through the weekend, which is when the much cooler temperatures make their presence felt.
TONIGHT
Expect a mostly clear, cooler, and comfier night with a west to northwest breeze around 10-15mph persisting through the night, as the comfort continues to flow in. Lows will be around 60 degrees, with even cooler nights ahead over the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
Dads have been spoiled with a string of sunny and pleasant Father's Day weekends of late. This one will follow suit, but will be notably cooler than most.
Expect partly to mostly sunny skies throughout the weekend, with highs only around 70 degrees on Saturday, and mid 70s for dads on Father's Day Sunday.
Our average high for mid-June is in the low to mid 80s, so yes, this is rather cool for the last weekend of spring. But you can't beat the comfort, as June doesn't get more comfortable than what we'll see and feel this weekend.
Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s Saturday and Sunday nights, perfect sleeping weather compared to the coming warm and muggy summer nights.
Both weekend days will be a little on the windy side, with northwest winds gusting 25-30mph both Saturday and Sunday.
MONDAY
High pressure from the weekend will remain overhead for Monday keeping our weather dry with mostly sunny skies. Humidity should remain comfortable, and afternoon high temperatures should run close to seasonable levels in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Enjoy the nice stuff while it lasts because it looks like as we progress through next week and kick off the official start to summer, the forecast will be turning warmer, more humid, and more unsettled with classic summertime hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
High pressure will exit the region for Tuesday allowing a warm front to move in. This will lead to mostly cloudy skies along with a chance for showers and thunderstorms throughout a good chunk of the day. Winds appear to become more easterly and onshore so this will likely keep temperatures in check, even though we do anticipate an uptick in humidity.
At this time we are forecasting highs around 80 degrees, but it’s certainly possible we’ll need to drop those numbers a bit more. It looks like much of the rest of next week then will be rather unsettled with continued mostly cloudy or partly sunny skies, more humidity, and scattered showers and thunderstorms on a daily basis. High temperatures look to run in the low to mid 80s for much of the rest of next week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: