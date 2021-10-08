It looks like the third time was the charm. After unsuccessful attempts at breaking up some stubborn clouds and fog the last couple of days, we finally managed some breaks of sunshine on Thursday. And a little sun helped boost our temperatures into the low to mid 70s, warmer than our average high (upper 60s) for early October.
We'll sneak in another warm and dry day to wrap up the week on Friday, although we'll have to again burn off some low clouds and fog. Temperatures will inch a few degrees higher come Friday afternoon, which likely means mid to upper 70s and the warmest day of our forecast.
Unfortunately, the nice weather doesn't look to last into the upcoming holiday weekend, which trends cloudier and cooler with an occasionally brisk onshore ocean breeze and the chance of some showers both Saturday and Sunday.
There's still some uncertainty with the track of a coastal low later in the weekend, which could deliver some steadier rain if it comes close enough to the coast. For now, we'll play the rain chances as just a spotty shower or two on Saturday, followed by the chance of some occasional showers and maybe a little steadier rain Sunday, more likely the farther south and east and closer to the coast you travel.
Of course once the weekend is over on Monday, our warm and dry pattern resumes for most of next week, with highs well into the 70s and a mix of clouds and sunshine each day.
FRIDAY
Morning clouds and fog give way to partly sunny skies, just like on Thursday, with a little sun going a long way and warming us up into the mid to upper 70s.
It's a warm and dry end to the work and school week, with clouds thickening and shower chances returning later Friday night and through what looks to be an unsettled weekend.
SATURDAY
The first half of the weekend may not be all that wet, but it likely won't be all that bright and warm either. As an easterly ocean breeze redevelops and increases, plenty of clouds will likely ride that wind into New Jersey and Pennsylvania, leading to a mostly cloudy and cooler Saturday with highs back in the upper 60s. While a good 10 degrees cooler than Friday, keep in mind upper 60s are average for this time of year.
Despite the clouds, right now it looks like nothing more than a spotty shower or two or some drizzle for Saturday. Damp: yes. Washout: no.
SUNDAY
Here's where we watch a coastal low off the Carolinas, and see if it can come close enough to our coast and far enough north to throw some steadier showers or rain back in our direction on Sunday. Either way, it's likely another mostly cloudy, brisk, and cooler day with a few showers or some drizzle.
If that low can come far enough north, then we'll throw some steadier rain into the forecast as well.
Areas south and east of the Lehigh Valley, especially closer to the shore, are likely to be wettest. Meanwhile, areas north and west of the Lehigh Valley, through the Poconos and the I-80/81 corridors, will be least wet in terms of measurable rain.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Once the weekend wraps up, go figure, it's back to partly sunny skies and an unseasonably warm pattern for mid-October. Expect highs well into the 70s each day, some days into the upper 70s, with not-too-cool overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s.
It's a mainly dry forecast Monday through Wednesday, and perhaps beyond, outside of some patchy fog to start a few days.