After a string of sunny and increasingly warm days from Sunday afternoon through Thursday, our nice stretch of weather regrettably came to an end on Friday. While it wasn't all that wet, there were plenty of clouds, a spotty shower here or there, and some patchy drizzle elsewhere. It remained warm despite the clouds, with highs in the mid 70s, along with a touch of humidity by spring standards as well. We'll keep things fairly warm and a bit humid at times over the weekend and into Monday as well, with highs in the mid and even upper 70s despite a fair number of clouds. There will be some sun on occasion, especially Sunday and Monday, with highs nearing 80 degrees with enough sunny breaks. And while there are no washouts expected, far from it, there will be a few showers or a thunderstorm, with Saturday and Monday the more likely days to get a little wet. Once a cold front slides through on Monday, it's a touch cooler through the middle of next week but also drier and comfier with highs back closer to 70 degrees and partly to mostly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday.
SATURDAY
Saturday will be another mostly cloudy and unsettled day, but not nearly the cold, wet, and windy soaker of a Saturday we had one week ago. Instead, expect lots of clouds and just a few showers or a spotty thunderstorm, with the day more dry than wet overall and rainfall amounts generally around a tenth of an inch or so. Despite the clouds, it will be a relatively warm and humid mid-Spring day with highs in the mid 70s. There will be a little morning fog to contend with in spots as well.
SUNDAY AND MONDAY
Sunday looks to be the better weekend day, even if there still could be a scattered mainly afternoon shower or thunderstorm. There will still be a fair number of clouds, but more appreciable sunshine will have a better opportunity to mix in during the day, sending highs into the upper 70s and even 80 degrees with enough sunshine. It will remain a bit humid, at least by spring standards, with dew points in the low 60s. Come Monday, it will still be warm and rather humid and turn a little more breezy ahead of a cold front, which will also bring our best chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm. But even Monday won't be a washout, with highs again not far from 80 degrees.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Behind our Monday cold front, expect it to be a little breezy Tuesday and Wednesday but not much cooler, so highs will stay seasonable in the low 70s through the middle of next week. Weather-wise, we're also looking drier with a mix of sun and clouds expected each day, with a more typically comfortably mid-spring air mass to enjoy.
TRACK THE WEATHER: