They say good things come to those who wait! And many of us have been waiting all year for what we experienced Tuesday, the first widespread 60-degree day of the season! There’s more warmth on the way for the rest of the work and school week, in case one spring-like day wasn’t enough for you. In fact, the warmest weather is yet to come as highs may make a run close to 70 degrees come Thursday. But the news isn’t all warm, as it is after all only early March. A cold front will bring more clouds and a few showers on Friday, followed by a return to much cooler temperatures come the weekend. Yes, we “spring ahead” our clocks this weekend, but the temperatures will fall back into early next week. So enjoy the warmth while it’s here, as permanent spring-like temperatures aren’t here to stay just yet.
DETAILED FORECAST
TODAY THROUGH THURSDAY
As high pressure anchors itself off the East Coast, increasingly warm south to southwest winds will send highs soaring into the 60s with time. The one catch for today is that the southerly wind will also have a little bit of an easterly onshore component to it. With water temperatures still being quite chilly, this will probably limit our temperatures from really taking off. Today will still be a rather warm day for this time of the year however, and we should see afternoon highs similar to what we saw on Tuesday right around 60 degrees. Tonight will see a little increase in some mid and high clouds as lows only drop to around 40 degrees. On Thursday, our wind should be straight up south or even a little southwesterly all over land and that should allow temperatures to really take off. We should see highs Thursday soar into the upper 60s and it’s not even entirely out of the realm of possibilities that someone, certainly south of Interstate 78, makes a run at 70 degrees. Record highs for the day are in the low and a few mid 70s so perhaps a few locations will get close to those numbers. All the while, skies will remain partly to mostly sunny as the first genuine shot of spring-like warmth is welcomed with open arms by many of us, especially after the second snowiest February on record!
FRIDAY
Plenty of clouds and a few showers are possible anytime from later Thursday night through Friday and Friday night but any rain showers should be light and scattered. We’ll sneak in one more warm day on the spring-like side of a cold front, with highs on Friday still in the mid 60s. Cooler weather follows for the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
Don’t forget to “spring ahead” those clocks Saturday night, even though we’ll be falling back temperatures. Highs should be in the mid 40s on Saturday, and just a tad warmer only in the upper 40s on Sunday. The weekend looks dry, with clearing skies on Saturday and plenty of sunshine Sunday. But brisk breezes are likely throughout the weekend, bringing in the chillier air and increasing the chilly feel.
