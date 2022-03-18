We wrapped up what was a fairly warm last week of winter with the warmest day yet on Friday. Morning fog gave way to spring-like sunshine, with highs in the low to mid 70s area-wide. The warmth will continue into the start of the weekend on Saturday, but as a cold front approaches, a few showers are possible late tonight and a few showers or even a gusty thunderstorm is possible in a few spots Saturday afternoon or evening. It certainly won't be a washout, and the day will likely be more dry than wet overall as clouds even break for some sunshine. Spring officially begins Sunday, which will be a windier and cooler day but also a drier one with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. Temperatures remain milder than average early next week with more dry weather Monday and Tuesday, before our next chance of some wet weather arrives mid-week for Wednesday into Thursday.
TONIGHT
It will be a mild Friday night as clouds increase, with lows only in the low 50s. Watch for the March full "worm" moon to rise early this evening (around 7:45pm), before it disappears behind those clouds and a few rain showers overnight. Some patchy fog may redevelop as well, but it won't be as widespread or as dense as last night.
SATURDAY
The last day of winter will be quite warm, but not quite as nice as Friday. Clouds and perhaps a morning shower should give way to at least some sunshine during the day, with a better chance of a line of showers and even a few gusty thunderstorms later in the day or early in the evening. Gusty winds and briefly heavy rain are possible in any thunderstorm, and parts of the area are under a 'slight' risk for severe storms, as the warmth will fuel that strong storm potential for the last day of winter. Highs will be around 70 degrees, dependent on just how much sunshine can break out. Enjoy the warmth, as it's probably our last flirtation with 70 degrees for a little while.
SUNDAY
Spring officially begins at 11:33am Sunday morning, even though it's certainly felt spring-like most of this week. It will be cooler and a bit windy as spring gets underway on Sunday, but it should also be the drier of the two weekend days with clouds mixing with at least some sunshine. A scattered shower could linger on Sunday, but most of the day looks dry, with highs back into the mid 50s and that brisk breeze making it feel a bit cooler. West to northwest wind around 15-25mph are expected throughout the day.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
High pressure should build in from Canada and keep things dry and fairly sunny early next week, with a mostly sunny and pleasant Monday and sunshine giving way to increasing clouds on Tuesday. Highs will bounce back into the low to mid 60s on Monday before settling back into the 50s on Tuesday, ahead of our next chance of wet weather come the middle of next week.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
More clouds will be the rule Wednesday and Thursday with an increasing chance of some rain showers, and chilly highs back in the 40s with clouds, that shower threat, and a cooler easterly wind for Wednesday. We should bounce back up near 60 degrees come Thursday, but the clouds and shower chances will linger.
TRACK THE WEATHER: