Normally, today is one of the busiest travel days of the year. But of course, there’s nothing normal about 2020. Yet if you were among those traveling for the holiday this year, you were treated to a partly sunny, dry, and fairly mild Wednesday, with comfy highs in the mid 50s for most of us. Black Friday shoppers will also be treated to perhaps the best “deal” of the week weather-wise, with lots of sunshine and even milder upper 50s to wrap up the week. Yes, I intentionally skipped over Thanksgiving, even though it too will be fairly warm by late November standards and not far from 60 degrees. That’s because the wet weather that has been a fixture in the Thanksgiving Day forecast since it first came into view last week remains, but there’s still hope for the afternoon and evening. Some occasional rain will arrive overnight and continue into especially the first half of Thanksgiving Day, but there is a chance that any rain will taper off to scattered showers or perhaps altogether in the afternoon, before clearing takes place overnight. There’s even an outside chance that some sun could sneak out late in the day. The rest of the holiday weekend is dry, with Friday the warmest but temperatures remaining above 50 degrees and therefore above average right through Sunday, along with partly to mostly sunny skies. A more sizable storm may bring a more sizable rain our way early next week.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Expect clouds to thicken this evening but things to remain mostly dry, with fairly mild temperatures remaining up in the 40s overnight. Some steadier rain will arrive later, especially around and after midnight, with periods of rain overspreading the area from west to east as the night progresses.
THANKSGIVING
We can give thanks that it will be warm, with highs not far from 60 degrees for many on Thanksgiving. However, the warmth comes with a price, and that is lots of clouds, some fog, and some wet weather, especially the first half of the day. Occasional rain and some drizzle will continue through the morning hours, but begin to taper to scattered showers and perhaps off altogether as the afternoon unfolds, first in Pennsylvania and last in New Jersey. Highs will be on either side of 60 degrees despite the wet weather, which should average around 0.50” across much of the area. The best chance for drier weather on the holiday is in the afternoon and evening, more so the farther west you travel, where some breaks of sun aren’t out the questions before the day is out.
FRIDAY
A great weather deal for Black Friday shoppers, as our Turkey Day rain is gone but the mild air is left behind. Expect partly sunny skies and highs around 55 to 60 degrees, a mild and dry day for holiday shopping or perhaps putting up those Christmas decorations.
THIS WEEKEND
A weak cold front will pass through early in the day on Saturday with little fanfare as it just brings some clouds but no precipitation. Otherwise, high pressure will be in charge of our weather as temperatures ease a bit lower to the low and mid 50s Saturday and near 50 degrees Sunday, but still a little above average for this time of year. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Saturday, then lots of sunshine to wrap up the weekend on Sunday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
A more sizable storm may track up the Appalachians later Monday into Tuesday, and bring a round of wet and windy weather our way later Monday into early Tuesday. With a track up the mountains, the snow will remain well to our west through the Ohio Valley, but a soaking rain is certainly a growing possibility. Colder weather will ride some blustery winds in come the middle of the week as our storm departs.
TRACK THE WEATHER: