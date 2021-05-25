After a summery weekend, Monday featured a much cooler middle 60s with more clouds than sunshine. Temperatures will rebound back to the middle 70s Tuesday before summery 90s make a comeback Wednesday. We could even be challenging some record high temperatures midweek! All the while, besides a spotty thunderstorm or two, it’s mostly dry through at least Thursday. So be sure to keep those lawns and gardens watered, as our dry May continues. The next best chance for measurable rainfall, finally, will likely be Friday as an area of low pressure arrives.
TUESDAY
Our Sunday front comes back as a warm front Tuesday, bringing a mix of clouds and sunshine. Still, there will hardly be any moisture for the front to work with, and outside of a very low chance for a shower well west of the Lehigh Valley, the large majority of the area should remain dry. With the warm front moving through, it will also allow warmer temperatures to slingshot back into the area. We’re still on the “cooler” side of the front for most of the day, but that said, highs should still reach the middle 70s.
WEDNESDAY
Here comes the heat again, for another one-day surge of summery 90-degree highs on Wednesday. In fact, it could be a few degrees hotter than Sunday with low 90s possibly widespread. The record high for Allentown Wednesday is 92 degrees set back in 2010 and we could get very close to tying or breaking that. Partly sunny skies are expected in advance of a cold front moving in from our west late in the day and at night. Scattered showers and t-storms are expected to break out ahead of the front during Wednesday afternoon and evening. A few of these storms may have strong winds and downpours.
THURSDAY
The cold front that moves through late Wednesday will knock temperatures back down for the latter half of the week. It appears the front will be far enough to our south and there will be enough influence from an area of high pressure building into eastern Canada that our weather will be dry with mostly sunny skies for Thursday. Look for humidity to drop back to more comfortable levels compared to Wednesday and highs to drop back into the mid 80s.
FRIDAY
High pressure from eastern Canada will build into Upstate New York and northern New England Friday while an area of low pressure advances eastward from the Midwest. The high to our north will lead to an easterly onshore wind flow, while the low to our west will send clouds and moisture in our direction overriding the cool onshore flow. The result will be a rather cloudy Friday with some rain showers overspreading our area during the afternoon. Highs are only expected to reach the middle 60s. Clouds, showers, and cool weather look like they may stay with us into the weekend at this point.