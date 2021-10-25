It was another classic fall day Sunday as clouds limited sunshine, and highs only reached the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. While it was just as cool as Saturday was, at least this time we didn't have any pesky showers to contend with.
A warm front is going to send a brief surge of warm air our way for the very start of the new week as some drying also occurs during the day Monday.
Then, a more potent low pressure system will move in Monday night into Tuesday kicking up the breezes and bringing a round of rather soaking rain along with a few thunderstorms. Much cooler air will filter back in with this storm system as we work through Tuesday, and that cooler air along with some gusty winds will stay with us into the middle of the week.
Wednesday into Thursday, we get another break from the rain before yet another area of low pressure looks to impact the region later Thursday night into Friday bringing perhaps another round of soaking rain and gusty winds.
MONDAY
Low pressure will move eastward across the Midwest during the day Monday continuing to push a warm front north of the region. Initially, any rain will be staying well away from the area for much of the day Monday.
Clouds and some sun will combine with a southerly wind flow to bring a brief return to some warm air. Look for Monday afternoon's highs to climb all the way back to the low and mid 70s.
Our weather looks to turn rather active Monday night as low pressure moves from the Midwest into western Pennsylvania. Watch for a couple of showers Monday night before a steadier rain develops late tonight and Tuesday.
We'll need to watch for the potential of flooding and flash flooding, especially for a good chunk of New Jersey where it seems the heaviest rains may occur. Smaller creeks and streams, as well as urban and poor drainage areas will be the most susceptible to any flooding Tuesday into Tuesday night.
A couple thunderstorms may also contain damaging wind gusts and some small hail.
Monday night should be milder again in advance of our storm system as overnight lows likely only drop into the mid 50s.
TUESDAY
Our low pressure system moving into western Pennsylvania Monday night will transfer its energy to an area of low pressure off the New Jersey coast on Tuesday.
The result looks to be a rather cloudy, windy, and wet Tuesday as periods of rain or on and off showers seems to be a good bet.
Look for the steadiest and heaviest rains to occur across much of New Jersey where rainfall totals by the end of the day look to fall between an inch and a half to two and a half inches.
For most of eastern Pennsylvania, rainfall totals look to run anywhere from as little as a half inch to as much as an inch and a half.
Once again, we'll need to watch for areas of flooding and flash flooding, mainly across New Jersey. Cooler air will also be driven back in across the region Tuesday as a brisk northerly wind perhaps gusts as high as 35 miles-per-hour on the backside of our low pressure system.
Look for highs to only reach the upper 50s on Tuesday, and it will probably be a case where the day starts quite mild in the 50s, but then temperatures don't change much throughout the day.
WEDNESDAY
Our low pressure system off the coast Tuesday appears as though it will move far enough away for Wednesday that we get a chance to clear the skies a little and dry things out. There might be a lingering shower during the morning Wednesday, mainly across New Jersey, however much of the day looks dry as high pressure makes a brief comeback building in from the north.
Clouds to start the day Wednesday should gradually give way to a little more sunshine by the afternoon. Breezes will remain brisk, and a northerly wind flow will keep high temperatures seasonably cool in the lower 60s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
High pressure looks to have more influence throughout much of the day Thursday leading to a dry day with a mix of clouds and some sunshine. High temperatures will remain seasonably cool around 60 degrees.
By late Thursday night, another potent area of low pressure will be moving towards the region from the southwest, and this system looks to spread some rain back in our direction.
We stand the chance to see a steadier and heavier rain overspread the region as we work through the day Friday, and once again, some gusty winds may accompany the storm system. This is not good news as several have trick-or-treating scheduled for Friday evening. High temperatures Friday should remain a little on the cool side in the upper 50s.