A very dry and pleasant air mass has become well entrenched across the region courtesy of a broad area of high pressure overhead, centered over New England. Friday got off to a refreshingly cool start with many seeing low temperatures well down into the 50s and even 40s across the Poconos and far northwestern New Jersey. That was followed up by a very pleasant day with an abundance of sunshine and afternoon highs again reaching the low and middle 80s. Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, we'll bring back the warmth as highs climb into the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday, accompanied by some moderate humidity levels later in the weekend as well. As a slow moving cold front approaches later Sunday into Monday, there is the chance for a thunderstorm or two Sunday afternoon, and a few showers or a thunderstorm anytime on Labor Day, though both days will be far from a washout. Temperatures will drop noticeably for Labor Day due to on and off showers or a storm, plus rather cloudy skies, but by the time we get to the middle and latter portion of next week, drier conditions and a return to more sunshine will allow high temperatures to slowly climb through the low and middle 80s.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
It will be a great evening for high school football thanks to low humidity and no rain or storms to worry about. High pressure will remain in control as it slowly starts to work off the New England coastline. Some mid and high clouds from our west will likely increase a bit tonight, but skies should be no worse than partly cloudy. It should be comfortably cool again as low temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 50s.
SATURDAY
This will be the best of the three holiday weekend days, with a mix of sun and clouds and still tolerable humidity levels. High pressure will now be off the coast of New England and this will lead to more of a southerly wind flow for our region. That will aid in bringing in warmer air compared to previous few days, with highs climbing into the upper 80s for Saturday. While this is an entirely dry day for most, there is the slight chance of an evening thundershower, mainly north of Interstate 80, and especially north of Interstate 84. But again, most are dry to start the weekend.
SUNDAY AND LABOR DAY MONDAY
For the second half of the holiday weekend, we'll watch a slow moving cold front drop down from Canada. That means there will be the chance of an afternoon thunderstorm or two on Sunday, mainly north of Interstate 78. The day is more dry though than wet overall, warm, and more humid as well as we bring back some summer-time mugginess for a brief visit. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Sunday, but drop to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees come Labor Day Monday with our front likely somewhere overhead or just to our south leading to a mostly cloudy day. And while it won't be a washout at this point, there is the chance for a few showers or a thunderstorm at any time on Monday. Some of the latest guidance has shifted more of the showers and storms further to our north and west, makin for a drier day, so we'll have to see if this trend continues. For now though, we'll say Labor Day is the "iffiest" day of the holiday weekend. No organized strong or severe storms are expected for Sunday or Monday, but a couple cells could certainly contain some beneficial downpours.
TUESDAY
Question marks surround the forecast for Tuesday, as our aforementioned front will likely still be close enough to our south to at least lead to a cloudy start to Tuesday along with the chance for a shower. We then think an area of high pressure to our north over Canada will push far enough south during the day that it will help to shut off any showers occurring and push our front further away allowing skies to clear later Tuesday. If that high pressure system however doesn’t flex its muscles as much as we think right now though, then Tuesday could end up being a cloudier and wetter day. For now, we’ll go with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, but it could be cooler if things end up being cloudier and wetter.
REST OF THE WEEK
High pressure right now appears to continue to build southward across New England and Upstate New York moving through the middle and latter portion of the week leading to drier and sunnier weather for our region. This will also come with a return to comfortable humidity values as afternoon high temperatures slowly climb through the low and middle 80s as the remainder of the week progresses. Nighttime lows should be comfortable as well dropping into the lower 60s.
