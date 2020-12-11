For the first time since Saturday, highs climbed well into the 40s for many of us Thursday, with the first 50-degree temperatures since the first day of December on the way for Friday. Friday is likely the pick day of the forecast, with lots of mild sunshine to wrap up the week. But it isn’t the warmest day we have to look forward to. That will come over the weekend as highs climb into the mid 50s later in the weekend, but the warmth will come with at least a small price. An approaching cold front will bring some extra clouds and a few scattered rain showers out ahead of it, mostly Saturday night and early Sunday. But the showers appear lighter and more scattered as the weekend draws closer, so only a few hundredths of an inch of rain at most is expected and not everyone is guaranteed to get wet. We should manage at least a little sunshine Saturday and again later Sunday to enhance the enjoyment of our December thaw. Be sure to soak it up, as colder air settles in for much of next week, not to mention the potential for a midweek storm that could bring snow and/or rain Wednesday into Thursday.
FRIDAY
With high pressure offshore Friday, a more southwesterly wind flow will continue to bring in the milder air. The afternoon highs will inch past 50 degrees. Plenty of sunshine will be around for most of the day, although some high clouds will filter in later in the day. Enjoy the mild and dry wrap up to the work and school week. Some areas of fog are expected to redevelop again overnight, however this go around, it should not be freezing fog as overnight lows are expected to stay above freezing in the upper 30s.
THIS WEEKEND
After some morning fog burns off, expect skies to trend mostly cloudy on Saturday as our cold front approaches, but it should be a mainly dry day. A shower or two is possible overnight into Sunday morning, but rainfall will be light and scattered at best. Saturday’s highs will be in the low 50s, then we’ll climb into the mid 50s on Sunday with clouds giving way to some breaks of sunshine as our cold front slides offshore. Colder air awaits for next week, but will hold off until after the weekend.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Brisk and seasonably chilly weather are expected to arrive Monday and Tuesday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 40s, though a brisk breeze will add an extra chill on Monday. Overnight lows will dip into the seasonably cold mid to upper 20s.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
There is an increasing potential for a low pressure to develop along the East Coast the middle of next week, sometime Wednesday into Thursday. While not a guarantee as it’s still just under a week away, there’s a chance for some rain and/or snow depending on the track and strength of any storm that can develop. At the very least, colder air will likely settle in across the Northeast the second half of next week, storm or not.