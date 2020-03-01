The second warmest February dating back to the 1920s had a little fight in it after all. It came to a close with a couple days of brisk winds and chilly air, paired with a few snow squalls on Saturday. That winteresque weather will soon be in our rear-view mirror as southerly winds drive temperatures closer to the 60 degree mark while March unfolds. Save Sunday, which will be sort of a transitional day tucked in between a couple days of cold and a few days of warmth. The spring-like air that follows for three straight days will be met by some rain at times late Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday morning. It's drier and chillier again late-week with the coldest air focused around this time next weekend, ironically when we "spring" forward.
SUNDAY
March arrives like the proverbial lamb with no weather drama in sight on Sunday. High pressure is in complete control, which in this case, means more sunshine than the past couple of days and less wind. Afternoon temperatures in the middle 40s are right where they should be for March 1st, and about 10-degrees better than Saturday's 30s. Sunday easily gets the nod as the better weekend day. And while some high clouds may arrive after dark, they're not enough to block bright Venus and the crescent moon in the west sky. See the pair shortly after sunset when temperatures are in the middle 30s.
MONDAY
While Monday probably starts with at least a little sunshine, clouds will gradually gain some more ground during the day with a little light rain or drizzle arriving late west of the Lehigh Valley. That light rain or drizzle will then push eastward Monday night as a warm front lifts north, but most of the daytime Monday is dry. An area of high pressure drifting out to sea will shift our winds from the south, steering highs to 60 degrees. More like early April than early March!
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
We'll watch a cold front back to our west to see where it sets up as it ultimately determines our temperatures, sky conditions, and rainfall chances. There’s a window for at least one or perhaps two more warmer days Tuesday and Wednesday with the 50s very likely and 60s certainly possible, depending on the position of that front. And with that front will come a few more rounds of rain as weak waves of low pressure hitch a ride along the boundary.
LATE WEEK
Drier and cooler air builds in behind a cold front Thursday as some sunshine returns. Highs in the lower 50s Thursday as still better than normal, with the middle 40s to follow for Friday and the middle 30s in store Saturday. So, each day is increasingly colder, though not terrible cold by any means. It's possible that two storms connect in time to bring a little rain and snow mix to Friday and possibly early Saturday, though there's a lot of time for Mother Nature to miss that connection leaving both days just dry and chilly.