Cold air may have won the battle over the past couple of days and nights, but mild air will win the war this weekend and much of next week. And lucky for the northern mid-Atlantic, the warm-up is not only well-timed...coinciding with the weekend...but it also comes with uninterrupted sunshine during the day and plenty of stars by night. High temperatures begin with a "5" Saturday, Sunday, and Monday as high pressure to our south gradually drifts out to sea. This lets our next rain-makers move in for Tuesday and Wednesday, perhaps ending as a little bit of wet snow and rain Thursday morning. Then, another few blustery and frigid (by this winter's standards) days ahead to wrap up the last week of February and usher in the new month of March.
THIS WEEKEND
Big bubble, no trouble. Our big bubble of high pressure will slowly slide into a position along the Southeast Coast of the United States over the weekend. That means no trouble weather-wise, with mostly sunny skies continuing from sunrise Saturday straight through sunset Sunday. After cold starts, especially Saturday, that sun will allow for a nice temperature bounce back by afternoon, with highs near 50 degrees on Saturday and inching up to around 50 to 55 degrees on Sunday. Compared to average, this weekend will feel more like a late March and early spring weekend than a late winter and late February one, probably with little to no complaints. Nighttime lows will also trend milder, from the upper teens Saturday morning to mid 20s Sunday morning to around 30 degrees by Monday morning.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
We’ll sneak in one more mild and dry day on Monday, with lots of sun to start the day before clouds gradually increase in the afternoon and evening. Despite the incoming clouds, we’ll manage to tack on a few more degrees to our afternoon highs, with mid 50s expected to start the new work and school week, and most of us will eke out a dry day before rain chances increase Monday night and even more so on Tuesday. That rain should come in the form of some occasional rain or rain showers, mostly light, centered on Tuesday, with rainfall amounts likely averaging around 0.25” for most of us. Even though skies will be cloudy and we’ll be dodging some raindrops from time to time, Tuesday will be yet another day with highs above 50 degrees, though likely not as warm as Monday given the unsettled weather.
LATER NEXT WEEK
Another storm will follow our early week one in close procession, bringing another round of rain as it approaches later Wednesday into Wednesday night. With highs still around 50 degrees ahead of this feature on Wednesday and an expected storm track either right overhead or to our west up the Appalachian Mountains, rain is again the favored precipitation type. A few days ago, this looked like an opportunity for some accumulating snow. But like most of those “opportunities” in the longer range this winter, they fizzle pretty quickly as it gets closer. So expect a juicier round of rain that may end as wet snow for some, centered on Wednesday afternoon and night but with showers lingering into Thursday. Rainfall totals with the second system will be higher, around 0.50” to 1.00”, with that soaking rain followed by some seasonably but not bitterly cold air and wind for Friday and Saturday.