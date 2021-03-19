Friday was certainly a much improved day compared to Thursday as we got rid of the rain and returned to a decent amount of sunshine. Having said that, it was also a windy and chilly start to the last day of winter behind our departing storm. Gusty northerly winds kept wind chills in the 20s and 30s much of the day as highs only reached the low and mid 40s. High pressure builds in this weekend, and just in time for the start of spring, we have a sunny forecast, and one with much less wind and steadily warmer temperatures as well. Highs will climb into the upper 50s Saturday, near 60 degrees Sunday, and eventually back above 60 degrees for most of next week. As an added bonus, there’s no rain in the forecast until the second half of next week, and even then, it only looks like some light rain showers. By next Friday however, a more potent storm system may approach bringing some heavier and steadier rain. Stay tuned!
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
Winds will diminish this evening and overnight with clear skies, and the result will be a cold night as lows drops into the mid 20s as high pressure starts to build in.
THIS WEEKEND
As spring stretches its legs this weekend, look for abundant sunshine and light winds as high pressure arrives, and a slow and steady warming trend as well. Highs will reach the upper 50s on Saturday, then near 60 degrees on Sunday, with hardly a cloud in sight all the while. Our average high for the first week of spring is around 50 degrees, so we’ll be doing a little better than average this weekend into next week. Seasonably cold overnight lows are expected Saturday night with the numbers dropping into the upper 20s again. Sunday night will be a tad warmer, but still cold enough for this time of the year with the numbers dropping close to the freezing mark.
NEXT WEEK
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine to start next week on Monday and Tuesday, with the dry and mild pattern continuing. Highs will inch up a few degrees into the low 60s through midweek. Clouds and rain chances will increase for the second half of the week, but only some light rain showers are the current expectation for Wednesday and Thursday. By next Friday, a more vigorous front and low pressure system may approach from our west bringing us a chance for some steadier and heavier rain.
