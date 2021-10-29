While we'll get some wet and windy tricks for trick-or-treaters Friday evening as our second storm of the week delivers a windswept rain, the weekend weather won't be nearly as uncooperative with Halloween events. Granted, it still looks a bit unsettled with a few scattered showers possible both Saturday and Sunday, especially the first half of each day. But the steadier rain will be gone after tonight, as will the strongest winds. So it won't be a perfect end to October, but the weekend likely ends up more dry than wet, with seasonably cool highs around 60 degrees. As November gets underway next week, the coolest air of the fall so far looks to arrive as the week progresses. Highs may struggle to do much better than the low 50s by the second half of the week, with some 30s at night also likely to be widespread for the first time this fall.
TONIGHT
Periods of rain with some gusty winds will lead off our Friday night, with a half inch to an inch of rain for most. While a windswept soaking is likely for many, the rain won't be as heavy as from our nor'easter earlier in the week, so flooding is less of a concern this time around. Expect some brisk easterly winds to occasionally gust 30 to 40 miles-per-hour through the evening, before diminishing a bit overnight. The wettest and windiest weather is expected before midnight, as rain and winds both diminish thereafter. Temperatures won't move much from where they are this evening, likely holding steady around 50 degrees.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
The worst weather will be over after Friday night, but a slow moving storm will linger some clouds and the chance for a few scattered showers throughout the weekend. That being said, it looks more dry than wet both Saturday and Sunday, and clouds may even break for some sunshine, especially each afternoon. Highs will be around average for late October, mostly around or just about 60 degrees, and winds will be a lot less gusty as well. Trick-or-treating weather Saturday evening looks mostly dry, with just a stray shower possible. Sunday evening then looks entirely dry.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
November begins with some quiet weather on Monday and probably Tuesday as well, with a mix of sun and clouds both days but with gradually cooler temperatures. Highs on Monday will ease back into the upper 50s, with only low to mid 50s expected Tuesday. Even cooler weather follows by week's end.
LATER NEXT WEEK
After a cold front passes Tuesday, the coldest air of the fall so far settles in from Wednesday through Friday. Highs may struggle to even get out of the 40s for some, and widespread 30s are expected at night for the first time this season. A weak low pressure rippling along a front to our south may bring some showers our way sometime Thursday, but no big storms are in sight.
TRACK THE WEATHER: