TODAY: Mostly cloudy with drizzle developing this morning, then showers midday, becoming heavier late. High: 43
TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild with rain, heavy at times. Low: 42
SATURDAY: Cloudy and noticeably milder with periods of rain. High: 54 Low: 38
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
Thursday certainly got off to a cold start, from a chilling 10 degrees in the Poconos, to closer to 20 degrees most everywhere else. Lots of sunshine made for a nice looking day, but didn't go too far in warming us up come afternoon. Highs remained in the mid to upper 30s under sunny skies, but thankfully winds were much lighter compared to Wednesday thanks to high pressure nearby. That high has since moved off the coast making way for our next storm to begin its approach. Since high pressure will take the cold air along for the ride as it departs, warmer temperatures mean our next system will be primarily rain for everyone leading to a wet start to the weekend. By default then, Sunday will be the better weekend day, albeit windy and cooler, behind our departing storm system.
Last night started with mostly clear skies, but clouds gradually were on the increase as we moved through the overnight. Thanks to more cloud cover compared to Wednesday night, lows didn't drop to quite as cold of levels as Wednesday night. This go around, many of us dropped into the mid and upper 20s, with a few slightly colder spots where the clouds held off the longest.
Clouds will continue to thicken and increase today, and with low-level moisture on the increase this morning courtesy of an easterly wind flow, we anticipate some areas of drizzle to develop. While most locations should be above freezing first thing this morning, we’ll need to watch for a few isolated colder areas mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley where there could be a brief period of freezing drizzle and sleet first thing this morning. Little or no ice accumulation is expected however. Showers will approach from south to north around midday. Mostly light at first, some steadier and heavier rain will arrive late in the day and especially overnight, with some periods of rain lingering into much of the day on Saturday too. Temperatures will slowly rise through the 40s late Friday into Friday night, and eventually into the 50s on Saturday. So while wet, it will also be fairly warm to start the weekend. A good soaking is expected for most with 0.50" to 1.00" of rain area-wide likely, and some higher amounts possible where some heavier downpours persist.
As our storm departs, just enough cold air may wrap in late Saturday for the rain to end as snow across points north and west towards the Interstate 81 corridor and through the Poconos. The winds will then become the focus for the second half of the weekend, with blustery westerly winds on Sunday perhaps gusting as high as 45 miles-per-hour. While there could be a shower leftover with maybe even a few wet snowflakes well north and west of the Lehigh Valley, most of the day will be dry with some sun breaking through the clouds. It will also be brisk and cool as highs return to the mid 40s.
There won't be much of a break between storms, as our next one is lined up for early next week. While there's more cold air for this next storm to work with, at least initially, and it will take a more southerly track than its predecessor, this likely won't be a major winter weather event for most of our area. It still looks like however that we'll start out as a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Monday evening before most of us change over to rain early Tuesday and the storm quickly departs by midday Tuesday. Some light snow and ice accumulations are possible, especially the farther north and higher up in elevation you travel. Colder air should be the rule most of next week, with daily highs expected to remain in the 30s.
