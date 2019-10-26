TONIGHT: Considerable cloudiness and mild with a little rain at times becoming steadier around dawn. Low: 51
SUNDAY: Breezy and mild with rain, some heavy in the morning and midday, tapering to a couple of showers in the PM. High: 69
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and mild. Low: 50
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
High pressure building by to our north Saturday helped lead to a nice start to the weekend as the region began the day with mostly sunny skies. Mid and high clouds gradually increased from the west during the afternoon as our next weather maker, an area of low pressure which was briefly Tropical Storm Olga in the Gulf of Mexico, worked its way northward from the Deep South into the Midwest. Fortunately, initial rain with this system stayed away to our west for much of the day, but a little light rain did work in from the west late in the afternoon. We had pleasant afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Hopefully you had a chance to get outside and take advantage of the nice weather because a lot of that rain to our west is eventually going to move through making for a very wet finish to the weekend.
We can expect rather cloudy skies and mild temperatures tonight with occasional bouts of light rain moving through from our west as what is left of Olga moves towards Michigan. Much of the overnight however actually doesn't look too damp, but steadier rain will likely be moving in from the west as we approach dawn on Sunday. Overnight low temperatures are only expected to drop into the low 50s.
What is left of Olga will move into southeastern Canada on Sunday and eventually cross Up-State New York dragging a trailing cold front in our direction from the west. Mild and moisture laden air ahead of the cold front will stream northward from the Gulf of Mexico resulting in a period of moderate, to at times heavy, rain Sunday morning through early Sunday afternoon. Once these downpours end, it will not take much longer for rain to completely come to a stop as drier air rapidly sweeps back over the Appalachians and into the region later Sunday afternoon into the evening. There’s even a chance some sunshine could sneak in late in the day just before sunset as some clearing works in from the west. Most locations will receive between 0.75" and 1.50" of rain, but there could be as much as 2.00" in spots across northeastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey. Because it has been abnormally dry across the mid-Atlantic since July and August, significant flooding issues are not expected to arise from this amount of rain. Standing water however on streets and highways, as well as flooding of low-lying and poor drainage areas, can be expected given the intensity of the heaviest downpours. Despite the rainy weather on Sunday, high temperatures will climb even higher than what they reach Saturday. Highs are expected to reach the upper 60s and might even crack the 70-degree mark in a few spots.
A bubble of high pressure will then settle over the mid-Atlantic on Monday leading to a dry day with a return to mostly sunny skies and light winds. Afternoon high temperatures should be a tad cooler compared to Sunday, but it will still feel very nice for late October standards reaching the upper 60s. Tuesday turns mostly cloudy and a little cooler as a weak area of low pressure develops east of the Jersey Shore and gives us an easterly onshore wind. This setup will bring in some Atlantic moisture which may lead to a period of drizzle, or a shower or two Tuesday, however much of the day still looks to be dry at this point. Afternoon high temperatures will be a little cooler compared to Monday, but should still top out at pleasant levels for this time of the year in the mid 60s.
The next storm system will then take shape over the south-central United States around the middle of next week and track eastward bringing another round of wet weather back to the region just in time for Halloween. The timing of this system and amount of rain is still uncertain at this time, but trick-or-treating festivities could certainly be in jeopardy of being washed out. There’s also a good chance of some milder air surging up ahead of our late week storm system, but there’s some very chilly air set to follow once the storm system departs by the first weekend of November. Stay tuned!
Have a great and safe evening and remainder of the weekend!