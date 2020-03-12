TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and becoming breezy; a bit of rain or drizzle developing early, then a steadier rain and a rumble of thunder late. Temps rise after an evening low. Low: 46
FRIDAY: Windy and becoming warmer; rain, and in spots a thunderstorm, ending in the morning, then clouds giving way to sunshine. High: 69
FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, brisk, and colder. Low: 35
The first three days of this week have set the bar pretty high weather-wise. It's either been unseasonably warm with highs in the 60s and 70s, party to mostly sunny, or both warm and sunny. Today we had neither, with plenty of clouds and even a bit of drizzle or a passing shower. But as promised, the day stayed mostly dry, there were a few bright spots in the clouds, and highs still reached the low to mid 50s. Despite the lack of sun, that's still a bit above our average high for the middle of March, which is the upper 40s. We'll watch a cold front approach from the west Friday morning, which will bring a round of steadier rain later tonight into early Friday and even a thunderstorm. But while Friday starts wet, it ends drier and warmer as we end the week the same way we started it, flirting with 70 degree high temperatures. The warmth won't last into the weekend, but the drier weather will with a pair of dry days for the final weekend of winter. Temperatures will trend towards more seasonably cool levels, especially Sunday into Monday. Outside of a rain or snow shower Saturday night farther south, we should stay largely dry into early next week.
TONIGHT
FRIDAY
Some lingering rain early in the morning, including a few downpours or a thunderstorm, should quickly end from west to east by early to mid-morning, but not before widespread rainfall totals of 0.50" to 1.00". That's enough for a good soaking, but not enough to cause any major flooding concerns. Winds will start the day from the south and southeast ahead of our front, and shift from the west once it passes and may gust as high as 35 miles-per-hour. But we'll also dry out and eventually clear out behind our front, with some sunshine developing as the day progresses and really warming us up. Highs soar into the upper 60s and flirt with 70 degrees, if only for one afternoon before cooler air settles in for the weekend.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Both weekend days look largely dry, with Saturday featuring more sunshine in the morning and Sunday the opposite as the afternoon looks sunnier. A weakening disturbance will pass by well to our south Saturday night, bringing an increase in clouds for everyone later Saturday into early Sunday, but any light rain or snow showers will likely be focused in southern Pennslvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey and likely won't have much of an impact. Both days feature a somewhat brisk breeze but not as blustery as Friday. And as the cooler air settles in, highs will gradually ease lower, into the mid 50s Saturday and closer to 50 degrees come Sunday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Monday will be the coolest day of the forecast and a rare (for this March) day with highs only in the upper 40s. Expect sunshine to start the day followed by some late day clouds, and perhaps some light rain or drizzle Monday night and Tuesday. After a cool start to the week, temperatures get progressively milder as the week progresses with 60-degree highs possibly returning in time for the first day of spring on Thursday.