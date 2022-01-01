The new year is picking up right where the old one left off, with more gray and gloom to start the weekend and some locally dense fog. The fog may lift on Saturday, but the clouds are with us all weekend, just as they have been all week. And we're in line to get a soaking rain to kick off 2022 on Saturday, as periods of rain and drizzle become steadier and more widespread as we move through the day. A good soaking is expected, with around an inch of rain for many before the rain tapers off to more drizzle and fog overnight. Come Sunday, it's more clouds but just a few showers, and we'll sneak in one more mild day ahead of a cold front. But after highs in the mid 50s all weekend, we're in for a rude reality check come Monday. We'll finally welcome back the sunshine, but highs will only be in the low 30s to start the new week, with brisk breezes making it feel even colder. The brutal cold will be short lived as the chill eases through midweek, then we'll track the chance of some rain or even some snow late in the week. Happy New Year, and welcome to 2022!
NEW YEAR'S DAY
After some locally dense fog thins out this morning, expect a cloudy and mild first day of 2022 for Saturday, but also an increasingly wet day as well. Periods of rain and drizzle will become steadier as the day unfolds, and more widespread as well, with some heavier rain in the afternoon and evening and even the outside chance of a rumble of thunder. It's a good soaking through this evening, with either side of an inch of rain expected for many of us. The one positive spin on Saturday is the milder weather, as highs remain in the mid 50s, well above our average early January high in the upper 30s.
NEW YEAR'S NIGHT
Evening rain will taper to more drizzle and you guessed it more fog overnight, with cloudy skies and continued mild temperatures. Our average low this time of year is in the mid 20s, and we'll be double that and around 50 degrees overnight.
SUNDAY
The second half of the weekend won't be as wet as the first, but the clouds will likely linger and another mostly cloudy day is in the cards. So too is another mild day, with highs in the mid 50s, at least through early to mid afternoon. As a cold front comes through during the day, perhaps with a few rain showers but nothing more, temperatures will begin to drop behind our front. The most noticeable influx of colder air arrives Sunday night into Monday, thanks to brisk northwesterly winds in the wake of our front.
MONDAY
For at least one day, it will feel like it should this time of year. Actually, it will feel even colder than it should, a rarity this winter. Expect our first partly sunny day since last weekend, but with blustery and ineffective sunshine as highs only reach the low 30s, A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chills in the teen and twenties throughout the day. Lows overnight will dip to around 20 degrees, a far cry from the 50 degree nights of late.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Thankfully, Monday's brutal shot of cold will be short lived, so the chill eases through the middle of next week. We'll also see our first string of sunnier days in over a week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday with lighter winds and an easing of the cold. Highs should be seasonably chilly and in the upper 30s on Tuesday, warming to the mid 40s come Wednesday. We'll eye up a chance of rain and snow late in the week, around Thursday night or Friday.
