After four straight days of clouds and some on-again, off-again rain last week, it was nice to see some sunshine for not only one but both days this weekend. The partly sunny skies were accompanied by highs in the low to mid 40s, not quite as warm as where we were most of last week but still above average for early February. Hopefully, you soaked up some of that weekend sunshine as 3 of the next 4 days will bring clouds and occasional rain as our milder than average but unsettled pattern continues, perhaps right through next week. That means any prolonged cold or widespread snows remain unlikely, as has been the case most of the winter. However, the higher elevations north of the Lehigh Valley can see the ground whiten later tonight (before a change to rain washes away that whitening). And then a brief but potent cold shot on Valentine’s Day may have us shivering to the coldest temperatures of the winter, if only for 24 hours before another warming trend follows by this time next weekend.
TONIGHT
Clouds will thicken this evening and some rain and snow will develop the second half of the night, with rain for most and snow limited to the higher elevations north of Interstate 78. A coating to 1” of snow may fall in parts of the Poconos or far northwestern New Jersey before any snow mixes with and changes to rain around sunrise Monday morning. Lows will be in the low 30s in the mountains where any light accumulations occur, with mid to upper 30s farther south and east.
MONDAY
While a washout is not expected, a mainly cloudy day is. Expect a little rain or drizzle at times with highs inching up into the upper 40s as some milder air rides up a southwest breeze ahead of our next cold front. With highs well into the 40s, all rain is expected, with any snow scoured out of the higher elevations by early Monday morning. Rainfall amounts tonight into Monday should be mostly light and around 0.25”.
MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY
Our cold front settles to our south, but there’s no real cold air on the other side of the front so our temperatures will remain above freezing and anything that falls from the abundant clouds will be wet and not wintry. As a wave of low pressure ripples along our front later Monday night into Tuesday morning, a round of steadier rain is likely to overspread parts of the area, with the steadiest rain likely south and east of the Lehigh Valley. And as that low pressure slides offshore later Tuesday, any rain should taper off by or during mid to late afternoon on Tuesday, so the morning will be the wetter part of the day. Despite the clouds and raindrops, highs will still make the mid 40s, still above average for this time of year. Another 0.25” to 0.50” of rain is possible during this time frame, with higher amounts towards the Delaware Valley and shore and lesser amounts the farther northwest you travel.
WEDNESDAY
Get ready to soak up some short-lived sunshine on Wednesday, with partly sunny skies, continued mild highs in the mid 40s, and a brief break in between rainmakers. Clouds will again thicken later in the day ahead of our next system, which will move in Wednesday evening as primarily rain for most, but perhaps another brief wintry mix at the onset in the higher elevations. Sounds familiar, right? Sure it does, as it has happened so many times this winter.
THURSDAY
Highs may flirt with 50 degrees on Thursday, which makes the case for all rain pretty easy given yet another surge of milder air. Expect some periods of rain Thursday, especially in the morning, before rain tapers to showers later in the day. Brisk south winds ahead of our next low pressure and cold front will shift from the west once our front passes, and then again from the northwest overnight and usher in a quick but intense shot of cold to wrap up the week.
FRIDAY
A partly sunny but blustery and cold, very cold by this winter’s standards, is on the way for Valentine’s Day. Highs may struggle to reach 30 degrees, and many of us have not had a day this winter when highs did not reach at least 30°. Factor in a brisk northwest breeze and wind chills will remain well below freezing all day, as overnight lows drop into the low teens and wind chills may approach zero. High pressure builds in Saturday and relaxes the wind, but it stays cold to start the weekend before our next warm up begins.