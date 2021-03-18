It’s a good old-fashioned washout on our Thursday, a day-long soaking rain that will continue into the overnight. By the time the rain wraps up late tonight, perhaps as a bit of wet snow before ending, a widespread one to two inches of rain is likely for most of us, the biggest soaking we’ve seen since way back on Christmas Eve late last year. Despite a possible brief changeover to wet snow before ending, little to no accumulation is expected. However, some gusty winds and chilly temperatures will follow our departing storm to wrap up the week, with a cool and brisk last full day of winter on Friday. But for the first time since Monday, we’ll welcome back some blue skies and sunshine by Friday afternoon, and keep the sun through the start of spring this weekend. As added bonuses, we’ll tone down the wind and warm up the temperatures, as highs steadily climb from the 40s on Friday to 50s this weekend to 60+ degree warmth early next week. So after a wet day today and a windy day tomorrow, our weather takes a turn for the brighter, drier, and milder starting this weekend.
TONIGHT
Expect some periods of rain and drizzle to continue through this evening and into the overnight, tapering off after midnight and before sunrise. Just enough cold air may sneak in as the storm wraps up for the rain to mix with or change to wet snow briefly before ending, but little to no accumulation is anticipated. Temperatures drop from the mid 40s this evening to the low to mid 30s by early Friday morning.
FRIDAY
Any early morning clouds will give way to a good deal of sunshine to wrap up the week on Friday, our first sun since Monday. But it will be windy and cooler with highs only in the low to mid 40s, and a northerly wind gusting to 30mph adding an additional chill. It’s the last full day of winter and it will feel a bit chilly, although spring officially arrives at 5:37am early Saturday morning with a much nicer weather pattern.
THIS WEEKEND
As spring stretches its legs this weekend, look for abundant sunshine and light winds as high pressure builds in, and a slow and steady warming trend as well. Highs will reach the mid 50s on Saturday then the upper 50s on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies all the while. Our average high for the first week of spring is around 50 degrees, so we’ll be doing a little better than average this weekend into next week.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine to start next week on Monday and Tuesday, with the dry and mild pattern continuing. Highs will be around 60 on Monday, and climb a few degrees higher into the low 60s through midweek. Clouds and rain chances will increase for the second half of the week.
