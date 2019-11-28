TODAY: Strong winds gradually subsiding late in the day; cooler with a mix of clouds and sunshine. High: 49
TONIGHT: Mainly clear and colder with less wind. Low: 29
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and quite cool. High: 45 Low: 27
WIND ADVISORY FOR LEHIGH, NORTHAMPTON, CARBON, MONROE, BERKS, CHESTER, BUCKS, MONTGOMERY, PHILADELPHIA, DELAWARE, NEW CASTLE, SALEM, GLOUCESTER, CAMDEN, BURLINGTON, MERCER, HUNTERDON, WARREN, AND SUSSEX COUNTIES THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING
WIND ADVISORY FOR SCHUYLKILL, LEBANON, LANCASTER, LUZERNE, AND PIKE COUNTIES FROM TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON
Hang on tight to that turkey and sides! Howling winds gusting between 35-45 miles an hour this Thanksgiving Day will make transporting food more of an Olympic sport than anything else. Wind Advisories are posted for the entire area through late in the day or evening. They'll gradually relax then, perhaps at the same time we relax on the sofa after a big meal.
The meat of our Turkey Day will be dry outside of a stray sprinkle or flurry, mainly across the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey, blown in by those winds. Plan on intervals of clouds and sun elsewhere, and cooler air on the winds of those northwest winds. High temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees and feel more like the 40s and 30s. While that’s not necessarily abnormal for a November day, this comes after 2 back-to-back 60 degree days, adding insult to injury.
As attention shifts from turkey to shopping on Black Friday, we’ll have a good “deal” on sunshine, with mostly sunny skies expected to wrap up the week. So it will be a brighter day for shoppers, but also still a bit brisk and chilly with highs in the mid 40s. And remember that breeze will add a chill, with wind chills likely in the 20s for those out hunting those early deals Thursday night into Friday morning. High pressure nosing down from eastern Canada will be responsible for the chilly, bright, and brisk weather for Friday and likely into Saturday as well, as temperatures continue to ease a few degrees lower each day into the weekend. Saturday should feature sunshine followed by increasing clouds, with highs only in the low 40s but with a diminishing breeze.
Then comes the bump in our holiday weather road, arriving Saturday night into Sunday as our next storm approaches from the west. Initially, it will be a low pressure up in the Great Lakes. Eventually, a new low will develop off the East Coast and take over. While there’s probably enough cold air as the moisture arrives for things to start as a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain overnight Saturday night, easterly winds off the ocean will likely scour out the cold air enough to changeover any wintry mix to rain for most of us on Sunday. As usual, any winter weather will linger longest points north through the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey in the higher elevations.
While light accumulations of snow, sleet, and ice are possible, especially in the aforementioned higher elevations, it’s likely more rain than wintry weather farther south. Despite the changeover to rain for most, it’s a colder end to the weekend with highs only in the upper 30s.
As our coastal low wraps up east of New England, winds shift around from the north, and colder air wraps back in, Monday could see any leftover rain or rain showers change back to snow before our storm finally departs, albeit slowly. That will ensure some breezy and cold weather early next week but some eventual clearing by Tuesday, with highs remaining in the upper 30s.