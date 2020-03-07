Ready or not, here it comes! A later 7 o'clock sunset, that is, after we "spring forward" this weekend. And our temperatures will "spring forward" too as they climb through the upper 50s Sunday and the upper 60s by Monday. So, after one windy and cool day Saturday with highs in the 40s, it's all uphill with our next rain-maker on hold until Tuesday. Even then, highs will still start with a "6" before easing back into the middle and upper 50s for a couple of days. Needless to say, there aren't any snowstorms in the future around here with spring officially knocking at our doorstep in less than two weeks, with the Spring Equinox scheduled for March 19th.
SATURDAY
An intensifying ocean storm exits stage right and farther out to sea on Saturday, paving the way for an area of high pressure to build in. The pressure gradient between these two features will create a blustery start to the weekend as north to northwest winds gusts between 20 to 30 or so miles an hour. Those brisk northwest winds keep the chilly air flowing in from Canada with seasonably cool highs in the middle to upper 40s and wind chills in the 30s for much of the day. At least the day will look great. Plenty of sunshine returns as early as late morning and is followed by plenty of stars at night. Those stars will be dimmed by the bright, nearly full "worm" moon ... crawling up through the sky in the afternoon before slinking down through dawn Sunday. That's when temperatures will be in the chilly middle 20s with less wind.
SUNDAY
What we lost in sleep we gain in warmth Sunday as temperatures soar out of the freezer and into the upper 50s during the day. There's less wind around compared to Saturday, too, but just as much sunshine as high pressure hovers overhead. A southwesterly wind will steer warmer air our way through the night with lows in the more tolerable middle to upper 30s.
MONDAY
Just like that, after springing forward the day before, temperatures will take off into the upper 60s. In fact, with the lack of vegetation and continued southwesterly flow on the backside of a high pressure system, a few 70-degree readings won't be impossible to find. Sunshine dominates for much of the day before some high clouds roll in late. Clouds will lower and thicken overnight as a front approaches with a shower or two possible towards daybreak.
TUESDAY
The 60-degree temperatures return for an encore on Tuesday, but a mostly cloudy and breezy day is expected ahead of a weak cold front. A few rain showers may accompany that front, but likely not amount to much. While there’s no truly cold air behind our front, temperatures will ease back into the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. So we’ll trade warm for mild as the adjective to describe our midweek temperatures, but drier weather returns for Wednesday.