TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and increasingly windy; a spotty shower early. Low: 40
THURSDAY: Strong winds gradually subsiding in the afternoon; cooler with clouds and intervals of sunshine. High: 49
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and colder with less wind. Low: 29
WIND ADVISORY FOR LEHIGH, NORTHAMPTON, CARBON, MONROE, BERKS, CHESTER, BUCKS, MONTGOMERY, PHILADELPHIA, DELAWARE, NEW CASTLE, SALEM, GLOUCESTER, CAMDEN, BURLINGTON, MERCER, HUNTERDON, WARREN, AND SUSSEX COUNTIES FROM TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING
WIND ADVISORY FOR SCHUYLKILL, LEBANON, LANCASTER, LUZERNE, AND PIKE COUNTIES FROM TONIGHT THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON
If you’re heading over the river and through the woods to your Thanksgiving destination, you’ve been treated to some rather mild temperatures over the last few days. In fact, it’s the first time all month that we’ve enjoyed back-to-back 60-degree days! Sure, there’s a lot more in the way of clouds today compared to yesterday, but outside of a few scattered rain showers, it’s also mainly dry for what is traditionally the busiest travel day of the year. Most of us will be thankful that 3 out of the 4 days of the upcoming holiday weekend look dry, with our next storm holding off until the very end of the weekend. So if you don’t mind some strong winds, which will be the main weather headline for Thanksgiving 2019, and if you don’t mind temperatures getting progressively colder each day through the weekend, then you’ll probably like three-fourths of the holiday forecast. We’ll save discussion for that “other fourth” and what type of weather our next storm will bring for last.
As a cold front sweeps through this evening, a few passing rain showers will remain possible, but nothing that will have any adverse impacts on holiday travel. Behind our front, winds will shift from the west and eventually northwest and ramp up, gusting to 40 to 45 miles-per-hour overnight and into Thanksgiving day. Wind advisories are posted for the entire area, to highlight the potential for those 45 mile-per-hour gusts. While clouds will linger overnight, they should break up enough to allow for some intervals of sunshine on our Turkey Day. Temperatures will likely remain in the 40s throughout the day, which is actually seasonable for late November and a good 20 degrees less cold than what we shivered to last Thanksgiving. Of course, once you factor in those blustery breezes, it will certainly feel chillier, with wind chills likely in the 30s for much of the holiday. Outside of a sprinkle or flurry in the Poconos, it should be a dry Thanksgiving Day.
As attention shifts from turkey to shopping on Black Friday, we’ll have a good “deal” on sunshine, with mostly sunny skies expected to wrap up the week. So it will be a brighter day for shoppers, but also still a bit brisk and chilly with highs in the mid 40s. And remember that breeze will add a chill, with wind chills likely in the 20s for those out hunting those early deals Thursday night into Friday morning. High pressure nosing down from eastern Canada will be responsible for the chilly, bright, and brisk weather for Friday and likely into Saturday as well, as temperatures continue to ease a few degrees lower each day into the weekend. Saturday should feature sunshine followed by increasing clouds, with highs only in the low 40s but with a diminishing breeze.
Then comes the bump in our holiday weather road, arriving Saturday night into Sunday as our next storm approaches from the west. Initially, it will be a low pressure up in the Great Lakes. Eventually, a new low will develop off the East Coast and take over. While there’s probably enough cold air as the moisture arrives for things to start as a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain overnight Saturday night, easterly winds off the ocean will likely scour out the cold air enough to changeover any wintry mix to rain for most of us on Sunday. As usual, any winter weather will linger longest points north through the Poconos and northwestern New Jersey in the higher elevations. While light accumulations of snow, sleet, and ice are possible, especially in the aforementioned higher elevations, it’s likely more rain than wintry weather farther south. Despite the changeover to rain for most, it’s a colder end to the weekend with highs only in the upper 30s.
As our coastal low wraps up east of New England, winds shift around from the north, and colder air wraps back in, Monday could see any leftover rain or rain showers change back to snow before our storm finally departs, albeit slowly. That will ensure some breezy and cold weather early next week but some eventual clearing by Tuesday, with highs remaining in the upper 30s.
Have a great night and a happy Thanksgiving!