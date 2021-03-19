Thursday offered up a solid soaking, with around an inch of rain resulting from a day-long rainfall that wrapped up as a few wet snowflakes last night. It’s a drier but also windy and chilly start to the last day of winter today behind our departing storm. And while you’ll wake up to clouds early this morning, we’ll finish the day with sunshine this afternoon, the first blue skies since Monday. Fittingly, it will feel like winter for the final 24 hours of the winter season, with gusty northerly winds keeping wind chills in the 20s and 30s much of the day.
Then high pressure builds in this weekend, and just in time for the start of spring, we have a sunny forecast, and one with much less wind and steadily warmer temperatures as well. Highs will climb from the chillier mid 40s today into the mid to upper 50s this weekend and eventually back above 60 degrees for most of next week. As an added bonus, there’s no rain in the forecast until the second half of next week, and even then, it only looks like some light rain showers.
TODAY
Any early morning clouds will give way to a good deal of sunshine to wrap up the week by afternoon, our first sun since Monday. But it will be windy and cooler with highs only in the low to mid 40s, and a northerly wind gusting to 35mph adding an additional chill.
It’s the last full day of winter and it will feel a bit chilly, but it’s the only chilly day left in the forecast as spring officially arrives at 5:37am early Saturday morning with a much nicer weather pattern.
TONIGHT
Winds will diminish towards the evening and overnight hours with clear skies, and the result will be a cold Friday night as lows drops into the mid 20s as high pressure starts to build in.
THIS WEEKEND
As spring stretches its legs this weekend, look for abundant sunshine and light winds as high pressure arrives, and a slow and steady warming trend as well. Highs will reach the mid 50s on Saturday then the upper 50s on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies all the while. Our average high for the first week of spring is around 50 degrees, so we’ll be doing a little better than average this weekend into next week. Seasonably cold overnight lows either side of 30 degrees are expected.
EARLY NEXT WEEK
Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine to start next week on Monday and Tuesday, with the dry and mild pattern continuing. Highs will inch up a few degrees into the low 60s through midweek. Clouds and rain chances will increase for the second half of the week, but only some light rain showers are the current expectation for Wednesday and Thursday.
TRACK THE WEATHER: