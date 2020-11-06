While they’re still counting election ballots, the count is a much easier one in the world of weather. Friday made three straight days of warm and sunny early November weather. Saturday will make four, Sunday five, and we’ll be able to work that count all the way up to lucky number seven on Tuesday. There will be some patchy fog and low clouds to contend with late each night and early each morning, but partly to mostly sunny skies should prevail each day with highs around and a little above 70 degrees, a good 15 degrees warmer than average for early November. Some spots could flirt with record high temperatures and come within a few degrees of current records on several occasions, as the unseasonably warm and dry pattern holds through early next week. We can thank a large area of high pressure anchored over the Mid-Atlantic coast for this sun-tastic stretch of weather, which will continue for four more days before a mid-week cold front brings our next chance of clouds and rain centered on next Wednesday.
TONIGHT
Skies will be clear with high pressure overhead for tonight, and lows once again don’t look too terribly chilly, only dropping into the low 40s. Some patchy fog will be possible late well after midnight getting into the pre-dawn hours of Saturday, but should quickly burn off early Saturday morning once the sun comes up.
THIS WEEKEND
High pressure remains in control this weekend, and hence, the warmth remains in place. Highs continue to climb, topping out in the low 70s, a good 15 degrees or so above normal for early November. We could get close to record highs in fact in a few spots. While some patchy early morning fog is possible yet again, overall we should expect lots of sunshine from start to finish throughout the weekend.
MONDAY
The broken record forecast continues as high pressure at the surface remains in control anchored just offshore while a strong ridge of high pressure with the jet stream remains overhead. Our wind flow will remain out of the southwest keeping afternoon highs around 70 degrees. It will be yet another dry day with partly to mostly sunny skies, although the early morning fog could be a little more widespread in the morning.
TUESDAY
High pressure will move a little further out to sea for Tuesday, allowing a cold front to creep a little closer from the Midwest. While we shouldn’t see any rain from this front until overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, there will be at least a little more cloud cover sent our way compared to the previous several days. With a south wind still in place, afternoon highs will still be well above normal, still around or just shy of 70 degrees.
WEDNESDAY
As our cold front slowly slides through the area, expect a still mild but cloudy and wet day with some periods of rain throughout the day, and early indications are for around 0.50” of rain. Highs will still surge into the upper 60s, before a return to more seasonable temperatures follow later in the week.