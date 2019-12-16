TODAY: Cloudy with a little snow mixed with sleet accumulating to C-2"; untreated surfaces will become slick. High: 36
TONIGHT: Brief snow and sleet turning to freezing rain, then eventually rain. Low: 32
TUESDAY: Periods of rain and drizzle with clearing late; freezing rain lingering north. High: 42 Low: 27
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MUCH OF THE AREA FROM MONDAY INTO TUESDAY
Just like yesterday, our weather in a word this Monday starts with a "W." But this time around, we'll trade windy for wintry all before changing it to wet Tuesday. A minor accumulation of snow and sleet Monday will precede the potentially more impactful icing from freezing rain Monday night into Tuesday morning before it's plain rain thereafter. Behind this wintry system, cold air will spill in along gusty northwest winds, problematic where icing is more significant along and north of I-80. Weather settles a bit for Thursday, but it's frigid with highs stuck in the freezer during the day before temperatures bounce back to 40 something by the weekend.
Some snow gradually develops Monday morning as a warm front lifts across Mason-Dixon Line. This snow will spread farther north across the area during the day, mixing with sleet as warmer air aloft overruns colder air at the ground. That transition will happen from south to north before a lull in activity later Monday afternoon. Light accumulations of a coating to an inch or two of snow and sleet are possible before we turn our attention to ice accruals Monday night.
That's when a steadier and heavier swath of precipitation moves in as an area of low pressure lifts our way. Snow and sleet gradually turns to freezing rain Monday night then eventually plain rain through Tuesday morning for everyone except the higher elevations. From the Interstate 276 corridor on north, and even more so north of Interstate 78 and through the higher elevations of the Poconos and through far northwestern New Jersey, a light accumulation of ice is possible from an extended period of freezing rain. That icing, if it materializes, could end up being more problematic than the light accumulation of snow that precedes it. It’s a tricky forecast, determining just how long the snow and then the freezing rain hang on before temperatures rise above 32 degrees Monday night into early Tuesday morning and everything changes to plain rain.
Icing should last the longest near and north of Interstate 80, where the highest accumulations of ice are expected on the order of 0.10"-0.20". For much of the rest of the area, up to 0.10" of ice accumulation can be expected. Travel could certainly be slick for a time Monday into Monday night, and even lasting into early Tuesday morning for points north, before temperatures warm enough to alleviate any travel concerns.
Periods of rain and drizzle, with some freezing rain lingering north, continue through Tuesday afternoon as temperatures climb into the lower 40s helping to melt away snow and ice. Winds will become gusty Tuesday night into Wednesday, and this could create some problems for power outages, especially in northern areas, if enough ice is leftover on trees and power lines
The rest of the upcoming week will be dominated by cold and mainly dry weather, save some Wednesday snow showers and flurries as a shot of arctic air gives us a glancing blow. The cold should ease by the weekend, the last one before the holidays, and the last one of fall. Winter Solstice happens at 11:19 p.m. Saturday with Christmas following soon after on Wednesday. Tucked in between, some decent last-minute shopping weather, at least for now.
