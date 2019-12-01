Weather Alert

NJZ009-010-012-015-PAZ061-062-105-106-012100- /O.CON.KPHI.WW.Y.0019.191201T0900Z-191203T0600Z/ Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-Mercer-Lehigh-Northampton- Upper Bucks-Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Trenton, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 359 AM EST Sun Dec 1 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and northwest New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 4 AM Sunday to 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration storm with two main periods of winter weather. Conditions on Sunday are expected to consist of a mix of snow, sleet, and ice, with snow accumulations mainly an inch or less. A lull in precipitation is possible Sunday evening. Most of the snow that is forecast is then expected to occur Monday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$