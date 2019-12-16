TONIGHT: Snow and sleet turning to freezing rain, then eventually rain; C-2" most, 2-4" north. Low: 32
TUESDAY: Periods of rain and drizzle with clearing late; freezing rain lingering north. High: 39
TUESDAY NIGHT: Brisk and colder; becoming clear. Low: 26
WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FOR CARBON, MONROE, WARREN, AND SUSSEX COUNTY INTO TUESDAY
We saw just a touch of snow and sleet during the daytime today which will precede steadier snow and sleet later this evening changing to freezing rain tonight into Tuesday morning before it's plain rain thereafter. Behind this wintry system, cold air will spill in along gusty northwest winds, problematic where icing is more prevalent along and north of I-80. An arctic front may fuel a few snow showers, too, Wednesday afternoon. The weather pattern relaxes for a while beginning Thursday, but it's frigid then before temperatures bounce back to the 40 degree mark by the weekend.
An area of high pressure to the north during the daytime today provided lots of dry air into the northern mid-Atlantic, eating away at precipitation. The precipitation was trying to develop, but had a very tough time doing so, as a warm front lifted northward across the Mason-Dixon Line. Throughout the day we saw the occasional snow shower, sleet pellet, or even a rain shower, but this "Round 1" was not a big deal as little or no accumulation was seen. High temperatures were cold regardless only reaching the mid 30s which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of the year. We're waiting on "Round 2," a more organized swath of precipitation arriving later this evening as an area of low pressure lifts our way from the Tennessee River Valley.
For those of you along and south and east of Interstate 95, from here on out, you can expect mainly just rain with little or no snow and ice accumulation. Those north and west of Interstate 95 however have a different story. A period of snow and sleet starts first this evening, bringing a coating to 1” or 2”. Snow and sleet will last the longest in the Poconos and northern New Jersey and hence this is where we anticipate the highest totals with 2” to 4” of snow expected. More notable and impactful however will be the transition to freezing rain later tonight, then eventually just rain through the overnight into Tuesday morning. From the Interstate 276 corridor on north, and even more so north of Interstate 78 and through the higher elevations of the Poconos and through far northwestern New Jersey, at least a light accumulation of ice is expected on untreated and elevated surfaces like secondary roads, sidewalks, bridges, and overpasses. This icing will likely be a bigger deal for friends in the higher elevations where the air is much colder with temperatures in the 20s. The rest of us sit somewhere near the freezing mark limiting the impact from freezing rain.
Icing should last the longest near and north of Interstate 80, where the highest accumulations of ice are expected between 0.10” and 0.25” with isolated higher amounts. For much of the rest of the area, 0.01" to 0.10" of ice accumulation is expected before a switch to just rain for much of the time on Tuesday. The rain is expected to be on the order of 0.50" to 1.00" until our storm pulls away later Tuesday afternoon as temperatures climb through the 40s for all but the Poconos. As skies clear Tuesday night, winds become gusty, and this could lead to some power outages in northern areas if enough ice is leftover on trees and power lines. Winds gust up to and higher than 30 miles-per-hour through Wednesday.
The rest of the upcoming week is dominated by cold and mainly dry weather, save some Wednesday snow showers and flurries as a shot of arctic air gives us a glancing blow. The cold should ease by the weekend, the last one before the holidays, and the last one of fall. The Winter Solstice happens at 11:19 p.m. Saturday with Christmas following soon after on Wednesday. Tucked in between is some decent last-minute shopping weather, at least for now.
Have a great and safe night and Tuesday!