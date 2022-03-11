OF NESHORT TERM FORECAST TONIGHT: Thickening clouds with a bit of rain late. Low: 39 SATURDAY: Rain changing to snow, turning very windy, and much colder with falling temps. 3-6" of snow for most, more in the Poconos, less towards the shore. High: 41 (early before dropping) SATURDAY NIGHT: Partial clearing, windy, and very cold with wind chills near zero. Low: 14

FORECAST SUMMARY

March weather at its finest: from mid 50s and sunshine today to accumulating snow on Saturday. Get ready for a wintry weekend, which starts innocently enough with some rain late tonight into early Saturday morning. As winds crank up and deliver much colder air during the day on Saturday, that rain will change to snow, and it could snow quite steadily for a time from mid-morning through early to mid-afternoon.

The snow will end, but the cold and wind continue through the rest of the weekend, even if we do clear out for Sunday. At least a few inches of snow are likely for most, with 3-6" on average, more in the Poconos, and less towards the shore. Winds may gust over 40mph through Saturday and overnight, driving wind chills into the single digits as we spring ahead our clocks Saturday night. While Sunday is cold and blustery, we will spring ahead our temperatures next week, which looks to be a much quieter and less volatile week compared to our current one.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT

After a mild and sunny day, clouds will thicken overnight but it won't be that cold at all, as we're still on the milder side of a cold front. So lows will be around 40°, give or take a few degrees. That's warm enough so that if any moisture arrives later tonight, it will be rain, and likely not until closer to sunrise Saturday morning. Winds will remain light as well, at least for now.

SATURDAY

Weather in a word for Saturday: changeable. Expect a fairly mild start to the day with rain and temps near 40 degrees early, then a steady temperature drop through the 30s and eventually into the 20s later in the day, as the rain changes to snow, first in the Poconos and then that changeover line drops steadily south and east as the winds ramp up and bring in much colder air. Winds may gust 40 to 50mph in the afternoon and overnight, and as lows drop into the teens overnight, wind chills should drop into the single digits. Accumulating snow is likely, and the snow will stick more readily than it did on Wednesday, as temperatures will be colder, winds will be stronger, and the snow will fall at a steadier clip from mid-morning to early to mid-afternoon. Generally 3-6 inches of snow is expected for most of the area, with lesser amounts south and east of Interstate 95 and closer to the shore, and the best chance for some 6+" amounts over the Poconos and higher elevations. Expect travel to be difficult at times during the day on Saturday, as steadier snow will be able to accumulate on roads.

SUNDAY

It will be a bright, blustery, and cold first day back on daylight saving time, with sunshine, still gusty winds (but not as strong as Saturday and Saturday night), and unseasonably cold temperatures. Our average high for mid-March should be in the upper 40s, and we'll be stuck in the mid 30s, with biting northwest breezes around 15-25mph keeping wind chills well below freezing through much of the day.

EARLY NEXT WEEK

Thankfully since it is mid-March, winter blasts are normally short-lived. And our wintry weekend will be no exception. Expect partly sunny skies to return next week as will the milder temperatures, with highs around 55 to 65 degrees all week long! So whatever snow does fall over the weekend should be quickly erased early next week.

