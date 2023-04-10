Spring temperatures are known for their wild swings, with plenty of ups and downs as the cool tries to hang on while the warmth tries to take over. Well this week, it's all about the "ups",. as every day should be warmer than the one that preceded it. So while Easter weekend was seasonably cool with highs in the 50s and our Monday was seasonably mild with highs in the 60s, we jump into the low 70s tomorrow, the upper 70s come Wednesday, then catapult into the mid and even upper 80s by the end of the week for Thursday and Friday. All the while, the sunshine stays abundant, with record highs perhaps challenged in spots by week's end. It's been dry and it stays dry through Friday, which means pollen levels remain very high throughout the week. Our next chance of rain arrives over the weekend, with a shower or two possible Saturday and a better chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm later Sunday or Sunday night. Next week provides a reality check with much cooler temperatures, starting next Monday.
DETAILED FORECAST
TONIGHT
High pressure nearby should provide clear skies and light winds overnight, with seasonably cool lows in the mid 30s expected. It won't be as cold as recent nights, when many near or below freezing temperatures were observed. That's because the air mass continues to warm, so not only will the days get steadily warmer, but the nights will as well as the week progresses.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
High pressure will slide into a position off the East Coast to act as a "Bermuda high", the kind that provides hot and humid weather in the middle of summer. Since it's only early spring, it's not quite time yet for the real hot and sticky stuff. But it will get steadily warmer as the week progresses. So expect mostly sunny skies through the middle of the week, with highs in the low to mid 70s on Tuesday, then the upper 70s come Wednesday. It will be a little breezy, with brisk westerly winds around 10-20mph at times, ahead of a front to our north that will more or less leave us alone.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
Our "Bermuda high" is still in charge, with a bit more a west to southwest breeze resulting in a surge of even warmer temperatures. The sunshine remains abundant, and highs may flirt with record highs in spots, as we climb into the mid and even upper 80s come Thursday and Friday afternoons. The humidity remains low, the pollen remains high, and there is a high wildfire danger throughout the week, with dry conditions, low humidity, and occasionally brisk breezes.
THIS WEEKEND
The warmth may back off a bit for the weekend, but highs should remain 10 to 15 degrees above average and in the mid 70s for Saturday and Sunday. There will be some sun each day, but also more clouds than we see all week, as a front gradually approaches later in the weekend, likely late Sunday or Sunday night. There could be a spotty shower or two Saturday well ahead of that front, but most of the day looks dry. Right now, the best and only chance of some widespread needed rain would be later Sunday right ahead of that front, in the form of a few showers or perhaps a thunderstorm. Behind that front, it's back to reality next week for mid-April, with highs closer to 60 degrees, perhaps in the 50s by Tuesday.
