Weather Alert

NJZ001-007>010-012-015-PAZ060>062-101-103-105-106-182100- /O.EXT.KPHI.WW.Y.0002.200118T1500Z-200119T0300Z/ Sussex-Warren-Morris-Hunterdon-Somerset-Middlesex-Mercer-Berks- Lehigh-Northampton-Western Chester-Western Montgomery-Upper Bucks- Lower Bucks- Including the cities of Newton, Washington, Morristown, Flemington, Somerville, New Brunswick, Trenton, Reading, Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Honey Brook, Oxford, Collegeville, Pottstown, Chalfont, Perkasie, Morrisville, and Doylestown 332 AM EST Sat Jan 18 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Snow and sleet expected. Total accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and northwest New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to move into the area by late this morning or early this afternoon. A brief lull may occur after the first period of snow, but precipitation will pick up again by mid afternoon. Snow may mix with sleet from late afternoon into the early evening. Precipitation will end by late evening, possibly as rain near and south of the Interstate 78 corridor. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$