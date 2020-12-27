SHORT TERM FORECAST

TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy.  Low: 26.

TOMORROW: Cloudy Morning.  Sunnier Afternoon.  High: 46.

TUESDAY:  Mostly Sunny & Breezy.  High: 34.

 
FORECAST SUMMARY

Monday starts out cloudy.  Blame a cold front for the clouds.  In the afternoon, dry air rushes in behind the front, so it'll turn out sunny.

Highs will reach the mid 40s on Monday. 

On Tuesday, we feel the effects of that cold front with highs in the mid 30s.  It'll be a blast of cold when you step outside on Tuesday because it's also breezy.  We'll lose the wind on Wednesday, but it's still chilly in the upper 30s.

Enjoy the sun on Tuesday and Wednesday because it's gone Thursday and Friday.

We're tracking 1-2" of rain for your Thursday and Friday. The rain arrives Thursday afternoon, and it sticks around Thursday night and all day on Friday.

But, as long as we have the rain, it'll also be mild in the 50s.  It'll also be windy, too.

On Saturday, temperatures drop throughout the day as sunshine returns for the afternoon.

We'll keep it sunny and dry next Sunday and Monday with highs near 40.

DETAILED FORECAST

TONIGHT

Because we get cloudy, our low happens early in the night.  By the morning, we're in the 30s.

TOMORROW

After a cloudy morning, sun starts breaking through the clouds around lunchtime.

A LOOK AHEAD

It's sunny, but cold in the middle of the week.

NEW YEAR'S EVE & DAY

Another soaker is on the way at the end of the workweek.

THE WEEK AHEAD

We'll have a dry, but chilly first weekend of 2021.

