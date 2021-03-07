It's still cold today with highs in the 30s. Blame our airflow. It's coming down from the northwest, pulling down the colder air.
Tomorrow, our airflow switches directions and starts coming up from the southwest, so it'll start pulling up "milder" weather from the south.
Because Monday is just the start, we're only up to 44. So, it's still cold.
Then, we really feel the mild weather as air comes up from the south in full force in the middle of the week. Enjoy 58 on Tuesday, 62 on Wednesday, and 66 on Thursday.
Today through Thursday we'll keep the skies sunny.
You'll see cloudy skies on Friday because we'll have a few showers throughout the day. The showers are coming with a cold front.
Yet, we'll still sneak up to 60 on Friday because the cold front takes it time crossing over PA and NJ.
But, we do feel the effects of the cold front next weekend. We're at 50 on Saturday and 44 next Sunday. Both days will be sunny.
Heads up: we swing the clocks forward next weekend. This means we'll be getting a sunset in the 7 PM hour beginning next Sunday.
