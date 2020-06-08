The ridge of high pressure over the East Coast that has delivered beautiful weather the last two days will remain in control through Tuesday. However, as the high begins to slide off the East Coast, a more southerly wind will result in an uptick in both temperatures and humidity. An area of low pressure moving through southeastern Canada on Wednesday will then cause its warm front to lift north through Pennsylvania. This will lead to even warmer temperatures, more humidity, more cloud cover, and a shower or perhaps a thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon. As the aforementioned low continues eastward, its cold front will absorb what's left of what was once Tropical Storm Cristobal, and the leftover moisture and energy will ride up that front, but most of it staying well to our west through the Great Lakes. However, as the front approaches our area, this gives a better opportunity for a few showers and thunderstorm, especially Wednesday night and into Thursday. By Thursday evening, that front will be exiting the Eastern Seaboard, which could result in some late day sunshine as humidity levels drop off. As high pressure noses in from the Midwest on Friday, look for a drier and sunnier day with seasonably, comfortable warmth.
TONIGHT
High pressure overhead will begin to slowly slide off the East Coast, but not before giving us another seasonable and comfortable night with mostly clear skies, light winds, and still low humidity levels. Soak up the good sleeping weather while you can, as the heat and humidity begin to build through the middle of the week, starting Tuesday.
TUESDAY
As high pressure shifts offshore, southwest winds will turn the heat up on Tuesday, but the high humidity will be a little more gradual in its return. Highs will return to the upper 80s and some backyard thermometers could flirt with 90 degrees, though dew points will take a little longer to lift into the "muggy" range, probably not until late in the day or at night. So, the bulk of the day still feels nice, considering how humid June days can get, as we'll see first hand by Wednesday. Clear skies will continue through about midnight before patchy clouds develop ahead of an approaching warm front. The night will still be dry, but milder and muggier with lows in the middle 60s.
WEDNESDAY
Both southwest winds wrapping around an offshore high and the fact that we're sitting in the warm sector of a system will lead to a hot and humid hump day in the northern mid-Atlantic. Highs will land on either side of 90 degrees, all while dew points climb close to 70 degrees. It'll be a tough day to do any strenuous work or exercise outside. Much of the day will be dry as sunshine mixes with clouds. Winds may turn a little gusty in the afternoon out ahead of a cold front, the same front that picks up most of the moisture from what was once Tropical Storm Cristobal and sends its into southern Canada. But as this front inches closer late in the day Wednesday and moves closer still overnight, the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will go up.
THURSDAY
The aforementioned cold front should continue tracking through and off to our east later Thursday. There are some timing differences with the various forecast models on the progression of this system, so at this time, we’ll continue to allow for somewhat cloudy skies along with the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms Thursday, especially the first part of the day. If our front moves quicker however, it’s very well possible later Thursday ends up dry with some sunshine later in the day. Highs are expected to be in the low 80s and with a slower frontal passage, expect humidity to still be on the sticky side. If our front moves quicker however, then humidity should be more comfortable.
FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND
High pressure will build in from Canada and lead to less heat and humidity behind our front, which may just weaken and hang out off the East Coast into the weekend. However, a trough, or dip in the jet stream, will set up shop over the Great Lakes through the weekend, and there's even the chance a cut-off low could form. Remember we had one a few weeks back, and they are notoriously hard to predict. If and where that sets up will determine if our weekend is fairly dry and comfortable with a good deal of sunshine, or something a bit more unsettled. For now, after a dry Friday, the weekend forecast is a partly sunny one with a daily chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Hopefully, specifics can be determined once the details of a fairly complex weather pattern for June gets resolved.