TODAY: Occasional drizzle with a steadier rain returning late; areas of fog. High: 44
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain, heavy at times; ponding on roadways and flooding in poor drainage areas is possible. Low: 43
FRIDAY: Cloudy, brisk and turning colder with some rain, mainly in the morning; could end as snow, mainly north and west. High: 50 Low: 24
As the parade of lows continues, we watch as one departs and another begins to move in. This next, and final, low will be responsible for some heavy rain at times through midday on Friday when the precipitation tapers off from west to east. We say precipitation and not just rain, because the winds will pick up as the low is departing and funnel in some colder, drier air. This may result in some areas, mainly north and west of the Lehigh Valley, seeing some snow at the tail end of this event. By start off the weekend winds will have died down as high pressure is quickly sliding across New England. A fast-moving low may bring a little snow to the area Saturday night into Sunday morning, but by midday on Sunday that too will be departing the East Coast. Our next chance for rain comes on Monday as a low tracks northeast through the Great Lakes and into New England and drags its cold front through our area.
TODAY
With temperatures below 32° earlier today and some rain moving through, we did see a little ice accumulation in the highest elevations of Northeastern Pennsylvania and Northern New Jersey. However, for most of us ice was never an issue as temperatures stayed above 32° while the rain fell. By the mid morning hours the steadier rain had moved off to the northeast and we were left with a damp and foggy day. Look for things to remain fairly quiet until later this afternoon when a steadier batch of rain arrives with the warm front as it advances northward through Pennsylvania. Temps will continue to gradually rise into the middle 40s by day's end, but they won't stop there so whatever we see just prior to midnight will end up being our high for the day.
TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY
This will likely be the wettest stretch of the week as some heavier rain lifts up the coast and overspreads the area. This batch could deliver a solid 0.5” to 1.5” of rain on average with some locally higher amounts, especially south and east of the Lehigh Valley and even more so along and southeast of the Interstate 95 corridor. A few heavy downpours are likely during this time with some poor drainage flooding possible where those heavy downpours persist. Temperatures will climb through the 40s tonight and may spike near 50° or a bit better for some as the main slug of rain moves through Friday morning. However, any surge of warmth will be short-lived as temperatures will fall on Friday once the cold front moves through and the steadier rain is swept away. In fact, the rain may end as a little snow for some on Friday, most likely in the higher elevations north and west, as very strong northwest winds start to deliver some chillier air. How strong will the winds be? Gusts are expected to top out above 40 miles per hour throughout the day.
THIS WEEKEND
By Saturday morning those winds will have died down as what seems like our first completely dry day with some sunshine unfolds across the region. However, it's not going to be nearly as mild as it was most of the week as temperatures only reach the seasonable upper 30s. A weak disturbance Saturday night could produce a few snow showers that may linger into Sunday morning. Otherwise, Sunday will be a dry day with mostly cloudy skies and highs near 40°.