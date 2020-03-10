Yes, there were more clouds today. And yes, there were a few showers as well. But there was also a little more sun than first advertised, and a little sun went a long way at warming us up, in most cases well into the 60s. And while it wasn’t quite as warm as the 70-something-degree warmth we all enjoyed on Monday, it was a little warmer than expected. When that is the case, and it turns out a little nicer and a little warmer than expectations, most people don’t mind, right? We’re still tracking a cold front that is on schedule to sweep through the first part of tonight, with a few more showers out ahead of it as it passes. In its wake, we’re left with a pair of mainly dry and still fairly mild days, but the “less warm” trend will continue as highs ease a bit lower into the upper 50s for Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front will bring another round of showers Thursday night into Friday morning, before the last weekend of winter follows with a trend towards seasonably cool temperatures. While Saturday and Sunday look mainly dry, a weak disturbance could bring a little light snow or wintry mix centered on Saturday night, just a small reminder that it is still officially winter, for at least the next week anyway. Despite that fact, temperatures will largely remain above average through the start of spring next Thursday (March 19th), with Sunday and Monday the only two days that will qualify as seasonably cool.
TONIGHT
The first of two cold fronts this week will bring a few more showers through this evening, which will end from west to east as the front sweeps offshore by midnight. Following our frontal passage, skies will clear and temperatures will turn a little cooler, but only relative to where we’ve been so far this week, as lows drop into the upper 30s. Keep in mind our average lows for early March are actually in the upper 20s. Rainfall amounts will be light for most of us, with only a few hundredths expected.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
The middle of the week looks mostly dry, save the chance of just a bit of rain or even a brief wintry mix Wednesday night for a few of us as a weak disturbance fizzles out as it streaks across Pennsylvania and New Jersey Wednesday night. However, the next two days are largely dry, with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds on Wednesday and clouds mixing with at least some sunshine on Thursday. There’s two ways of looking at our forecasted high temperatures in the upper 50s over the next few afternoons. Compared to where we’ve been so far this week (low 70s Monday and mid 60s on Tuesday), it will be noticeably cooler. But compared to our average high for early to mid-March (mid 40s), we’ll remain well above average. Winds will be fairly light as high pressure to our north is our primary weather player.
THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY
The end of the week is our next chance for both 60-degree high temperatures and some rain showers as our second cold front sweeps from west to east through the area. The timing favors later Thursday night into Friday morning for the steadiest showers, with rainfall amounts a bit higher than our early week front, perhaps as much as 0.25” to 0.50” of rain with some locally higher amounts, but not enough to cause any major problems. Temperatures may soar into the upper 60s despite the wet start to the day, with northwest winds kicking up once the front passes eventually ushering in some cooler air for the weekend.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
The last weekend of winter will feature temperatures that are closer to seasonable levels for the middle of March, with highs trending cooler and in the mid 50s on Saturday and then around or just of 50 degrees on Sunday. While the weekend days look mostly dry and offer at least a mix of sun and clouds, a weak disturbance sliding through Saturday night could offer up a little light snow or wintry mix Saturday night but with little to no accumulation. Another warming trend follows by the middle of next week after a pair of seasonably cool days Sunday and Monday, and spring officially begins one week from Thursday, just before midnight on March 19th.