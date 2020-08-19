A wave of low pressure passing through Delmarva earlier today brought a period of mainly light rain to our area, but by midday that rain had moved out. However, we may not be completely done with showers and thunderstorms today, especially along and southeast of Interstate 95 as the trough slowly slides off to the east. Outside of the admittedly small chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, it looks mainly dry the rest of the week as high pressure builds from the Great Lakes into the Northeast. Not only will it be dry and rather sunny, it will also be comfortably warm with highs topping out in the low and mid 80s while dew points remain near or below 60°. By the weekend, our high will slide off the East Coast and open the door for the humidity levels and rain chances to rise. That will be due in part to a low pressure and some moisture coming up from the south early in the weekend and a cold front approaching from Canada late in the weekend into early next week. While not a washout, there is an increased chance of a few showers or thunderstorm both weekend days, but some sun each day along with higher humidity.
TODAY
After this morning's rain, thing have cleared out nicely with most locations with partly to mostly sunny skies expected from here on out. As a rule of thumb then, it will be sunnier the farther north you travel with thicker clouds farther south across both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. However, it's not completely out of the question to see another shower or thunderstorm pop-up, especially along and southeast of the I-95 corridor this afternoon. High temperatures will remain seasonably warm and in the low 80s.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY
High pressure builds in to wrap up the week and helps to provide a mix of sunshine and clouds and mainly dry weather. Thursday may end up the nicer of the two days with high pressure overhead, and Friday may have a few extra clouds and a bit more humidity as high pressure slowly slides off the coast. But a pair of dry days are expected as shower and thunderstorm chances won't creep up until over the weekend.
THIS WEEKEND
The weekend, while not a washout, will feature a better chance of a few showers and thunderstorms either day, along with higher humidity levels and temperatures creeping up into the warm and sticky mid 80s. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies both weekend days.