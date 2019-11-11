TONIGHT: Thickening clouds with some rain arriving late. Low: 44
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, brisk, and turning colder with some rain changing to snow, mostly in the morning. Temperatures falling into the 30s. High: 45
TUESDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear, brisk, and bitterly cold. Low: 19
|NO WIDESPREAD WARNINGS, WATCHES, OR ADVISORIES AT THIS TIME
There’s two ways of looking at the warm temperatures we were treated to on Monday, as highs for everyone outside of the Poconos soared into the low to mid 60s Monday afternoon. On one hand, the 60-something-degree warmth likely felt quite nice after our recent cold blast Friday and Saturday. On the other hand, today’s milder temperatures will make an incoming blast of arctic air feel that much colder over the next few days. Either way, hopefully you enjoyed the break between cold shots, as that break is about to come to an end early Tuesday morning.
After a mild and dry Monday evening, expect clouds to increase and thicken overnight with some rain arriving from the west late tonight ahead of our next cold front. It’s a mild night as temperatures slowly fall through the 50s and then into the 40s, and our official high temperature for Tuesday will occur before sunrise Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday, temperatures will tumble from early morning 40s through the 30s as the day progresses as an arctic cold front cuts through Pennsylvania and then New Jersey Tuesday morning into early afternoon. Behind that front, blustery northwest winds will ramp up, gusting to 30 miles-per-hour, and it’s that brisk breeze that will usher in our impending cold. As we transition to colder temperatures Tuesday morning, any rain should transition to wet snow as the cold air arrives, the first flakes of the season for those that didn’t see any snow showers or flurries when the first cold shot arrived last Friday. It won’t snow for all that long, but the ground could whiten in a few spots if there’s enough moisture left when the cold air arrives. The higher elevations of the Poconos through Sussex County in northwestern New Jersey are likely the best candidates for a coating to an inch of snow, but a coating could occur anywhere. For everyone else, it’s some conversational snowflakes to talk about, although the bitter cold will likely be the main subject of conversation later Tuesday through early Thursday morning. Wind chills will drop below freezing on Tuesday and likely stay there for a day or two.
Skies trend mainly clear Tuesday night as high pressure starts to build in, although brisk northwest winds will continue, driving wind chills into the single digits for many. Actual overnight lows may dip into the upper teens for many and low 20s farther south and east. The sunshine returns Wednesday and as high pressure crests overhead later in the day, the winds will slowly relax. But it will be a bitterly cold day, especially by mid-November standards, as highs struggle to do any better than the low to mid 30s. Record cold high temperatures are possible in spots, despite lots of sunshine and gradually diminishing winds. Teens are expected for lows again Wednesday night as our cold high pressure starts to slide off the coast.
Thankfully, the core of the cold slides away and a slow moderation will be the rule the rest of the week, as inch up into the low 40s on Thursday and then climb higher back to around 50 degrees on Friday. Now that’s still chilly for this time of year as our average mid-November high should still be in the mid 50s, but at least it’s a step in the right direction. The end of the work week also looks mainly dry, with a mix of clouds and sunshine both Thursday and Friday. We’ll keep the sunshine Saturday, but another shot of cold air to our north will give us a glancing blow to start the weekend, sending highs back into the upper 30s on Saturday afternoon.
By early next week, there will be a big high pressure to our north and a low pressure farther off the East Coast. If the low comes close enough, some clouds and rain could be in the cards for Sunday and Monday. Below average temperatures will remain in place, much like they have most of the month so far, with highs mostly in the mid to upper 40s through the early part of the week.
Have a good night and get ready for a quick shot of arctic air!