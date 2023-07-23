Well, if you liked Saturday, you'll love Sunday, which will be a weather encore of sorts, if anything a few degrees warmer but still comfy. Now the humidity can only stay away so long in the summer-time, and it's set to return on Monday and stick around through all of next week. With the higher humidity comes the chance of at least a few thunderstorms, with Monday likely being our primary opportunity for some scattered storms next week. The rest of the week looks mostly dry, consistently sticky, and increasingly hot, with highs in the mdi 80s to start the week, upper 80s by mid-week, then low 90s' by week's end. A few more thunderstorms are possible early next weekend, but next week overall looks less stormy than recent weeks have been.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY
Expect Sunday to be pretty similar to Saturday weather-wise, which means another partly to mostly sunny, warm, dry, and comfortable day with continued low humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s. Another mostly clear night is expected Sunday night, with not quite as cool but still comfortable lows in the low 60s.
MONDAY AND TUESDAY
We can only keep the humidity away for so long in the middle of the summer, and sure enough, it will return next week, as will the chance of a few t-storms. However, it doesn't look as stormy as the last few weeks have been. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine Monday and Tuesday with higher humidity, though highs will remain seasonably warm and not that hot and mostly in the mid 80s. Thunderstorm chances will likely be at their highest Monday afternoon and evening, although activity will likely only be scattered and much of the day will remain dry in any one spot. A storm could linger on Tuesday, but overall Tuesday has been trending drier in recent days as it gets closer.
LATER NEXT WEEK
We'll likely have the 3-h's of summer the second half of next week, the haze, the (increasing) heat, and the high humidity. Despite those things, we look to remain mainly dry and keep most if not all of the thunderstorms away for a change. Highs will climb through the upper 80s mid-week and then likely flirt with and then even exceed the 90-degree mark by week's end. A few thunderstorms are possible Friday night into next weekend, but Wednesday to Friday look mostly or even entirely dry at this point save a spotty t-storm here and there.
