Last week was rather wet. This past weekend was rather breezy and cool. But we're making big strides to a significantly warmer forecast this week. It's the start of a warmer weather pattern that will last through most of the week, with the warmest weather the next three days with highs likely at or above 70° each afternoon and then some more seasonable but still mild 60s to wrap up the week Friday and Saturday.
Next week, we will likely trend back towards a cooler and wetter pattern, but so goes the temperature see-saw that is spring in the Northeast.
While there are no soaking rains on the way this week, the best chance for some wet weather will arrive ahead of a cold front on Thursday, with a few showers or a thunderstorm expected.
TUESDAY
We'll start the day with some lingering clouds and a spotty shower, the leftovers of that overnight disturbance.
But the day should become mostly sunny and our warming trend should continue, as highs approach 70 degrees by Tuesday afternoon.
It will be a little breezy, but it will be a mild and dry west to northwest breeze around 10-15mph.
WEDNESDAY
This looks to be a tricky day with respect to temperatures, as a warm front will lift north through the area during the day. How quickly it lifts north will determine how warm we'll get, as it's the leading edge of even warmer air and temperatures capable of soaring higher into the 70s. At this time, we are leaning towards highs right around 70 degrees again Wednesday, but there's a chance those temperatures could be significantly warmer or significantly cooler depending on exactly how far north the warm front is able to move.
The day begins mostly cloudy, especially to the north of that warm front, with some sun breaking out from south to north as the warm front tries to slowly lift through the area.
A spotty shower is possible, although most of the day should remain dry.
A slower warm front would favor a cloudier and cooler day, while a quicker one would be sunnier and warmer. So with this setup, the Poconos will be the coolest, the Delaware Valley towards the shore the warmest, and the battleground will lie in between.
THURSDAY
With our warm front well to our north Thursday, we'll reap the benefits of being squarely in the warm sector, with highs into the mid to upper 70s, even with mostly cloudy skies with some breaks of sun. It's another front, this time a cold front, that will eventually put a damper on our warmth enjoyment as it delivers a few showers and a thunderstorm as the day progresses. However, any rain should be short-lived, and the day will be far from the washout that last Thursday was.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
Behind our cold front, it's a return to seasonable temperatures for mid-April, with still mild and pleasant highs in the mid 60s on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and a noticeable westerly breeze ushering in the somewhat cooler air.
Another cold front on Saturday will deliver more clouds and a few showers to start the holiday weekend on Saturday will highs closer to 60 degrees, then another step down in temperatures will follow for early next week.
EASTER SUNDAY
Behind front #2, our Easter expectations are for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday, but a cooler day as well with highs back in the mid to upper 50s. There will also be a cool northwest breeze around 10-15mph that will make it feel a bit cooler than it already is.
At least right now, the day does look to be mostly dry despite the cool down, which should continue into the following week.