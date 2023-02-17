As a cold front continues to march toward the area, look for some rain and even a thunderstorm in spots this morning before clearing takes place this afternoon. The wind will continue to be a factor today with some gusts to 35 or 40 mph, especially through early afternoon. Temperatures will fall from the upper 50s into the lower 40s and upper 30s by dinner time. We'll dry out and clear out into the start of the weekend, with a sunny and seasonably cool Saturday followed by a gradual increase in clouds but also milder temperatures the rest of the holiday weekend. Next week looks a little unsettled with several chances for rain, and a temperature battle with colder air to our north coming a little closer than it has been, but more warmth to the south itching to sneak back in. It's still unclear which will win out, or if it will be a back and forth throughout the week. As has been the case almost all winter, there's no prolonged cold or chances for snow in the forecast.
DETAILED FORECAST
FRIDAY
Today features some rain and a thunderstorm to start as the cold front moves toward the area along with a gusty wind. Behind our front, it dries out with some clearing this afternoon, but a more complete clearing will wait until tonight. Temperatures will fall from a morning high near 60 degrees through the 50s by midday and 40s later in the day, and eventually through the 30s and 20s overnight Friday. Southwest wind ahead of the front may gust up to 30mph, then northwest wind behind our front will be stronger and may gust to 40mph from midday to the afternoon on Friday, helping to deliver the colder air.
THIS WEEKEND
Presidents Day weekend looks dry for Saturday and Sunday, with plenty of seasonably cool sunshine on Saturday and highs in the mid-40s. It won't be as windy as Friday, but a lingering westerly breeze around 10-15mph will add a little extra chill, and it will feel like the 30s during the day Saturday. That's certainly not bad at all for February, but compared to the 60s we've been spoiled with of late, it will definitely feel cooler. On Sunday, the winds and cool air relax, and expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs inching back up to around 50 degrees.
PRESDIENTS' DAY (MONDAY)
The holiday will likely be the mildest day of the holiday weekend with highs in the low to mid 50s, but it will also be the cloudiest day and the only chance of rain over the three-day holiday weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies and the chance of a few scattered rain showers, but certainly not an all-day or heavier rain.
MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK
Next week's forecast looks a little muddled, with warm air still lingering to our south and increasing chill trying to inch closer to our north. We may see a back and forth of sorts during the week, with some chillier air taking over Tuesday, the milder temps perhaps trying to surge back later Wednesday into Thursday, then some more chill by next weekend. There's no chance of snow in the forecast and no big storms, but several chances of rain with the back and forth temps next week.
TRACK THE WEATHER: