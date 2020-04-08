TODAY: Warm with clouds, breaks of sun, and a spotty shower or thunderstorm, mainly in the morning. High: 72
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low: 46
THURSDAY: Becoming very windy with clouds and a couple of showers and a thunderstorm through early afternoon; some sun may return later. High: 61 Low: 36
An area of low pressure centered over Southern Canada will gradually slide across the Great Lakes through Thursday then into the Northeast on Friday resulting in some unsettled weather. This unsettled weather began last night, and while there will be a bit of a lull today, we can expect the unsettled conditions to ramp back up again on Thursday. Quieter weather returns for Friday, although some wrap-around moisture from our departing storm system may still bring a few showers, and perhaps even some snowflakes for the Poconos in the morning, as colder air builds in. In the mean time, temperatures will continue to climb today as highs peak in the low 70s, then fall off as we wrap up the work week with very windy conditions. By the start of the weekend, high pressure will begin to build in which will help the winds calm down, temperatures to bounce back to seasonable levels, and skies to clear for some sunshine. The dry weather will last most of the weekend before some rain returns late in the day on Easter Sunday, which will also be a slightly warmer day.
TODAY
A warm front is the first of a few pieces of energy we'll deal with over the next few days. It's associated with a triple-point low attached to the main area of low pressure passing through southern Canada. As the triple-point low crossed over Pennsylvania last night, it brought with it widely scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which contained gusty winds, frequent lightning, heavy downpours, and even pea to dime size hail. Rainfall totals were generally between 0.25" to 0.60". The triple-point low is quickly making its way offshore this morning which will also lead to a quick departure of the heavier showers and thunderstorms that moved through last night. Temperatures are quite mild to start as lows last night only dropped into the low and mid 50s. While the clouds will win out first thing this morning, there should be some decent breaks of sunshine from mid to late morning onward helping temperatures soar into the 70s during the afternoon. A stray shower or even a rumble of thunder can't entirely be ruled out during the afternoon, but the large majority of the area should stay dry.
TONIGHT
Any stray shower or thunderstorm that fires up during this afternoon should die out by sunset or shortly there-past leading to a dry nighttime with fair skies. Overnight lows should be cooler compared to Tuesday night, but still a little above normal for this time of the year dropping into the mid 40s.
THURSDAY
The aforementioned main area of low pressure and its cold front will pass through the region on Thursday. The more well-defined low will keep skies rather cloudy and bring more frequent shower activity to the area, along with the possibility of a thunderstorm. The time frame when most of this activity should move through looks to be from late morning through early afternoon. Once we get to mid to late afternoon, clouds look to break for some sunshine as our storm system heads off to our north and out to sea. Rainfall amounts with this round of rain look to be on the order of 0.10" to 0.25" but there might be some isolated higher amounts. Temperatures on Thursday will tumble a bit, although highs are still expected to climb to near 60 degrees which is still near or slightly above normal for early April. Look for winds to really pick up as we progress through Thursday afternoon with gusts up to 40 miles-per-hour a good possibility by day's end. The winds will also usher in some colder temperatures Thursday night and may change any remaining precipitation over to wet snow, primarily across the Poconos, northwestern New Jersey, and higher elevations to the west around Interstate 81. No accumulation is expected at this time.
FRIDAY
The winds will still be gusting as high as 40 miles-per-hour on Friday. Those winds will factor in throughout the day, but the morning will be the most noticeable when the temperatures in the upper 30s will feel more like the low 30s and 20s. Some wrap-around moisture tied to our departing storm will cause a leftover rain or even snow shower to the north cycling through the area at times, especially early in the day. By Friday afternoon, things start to improve somewhat, but temperatures will still struggle as they only return to the low 50s.
THIS WEEKEND
Most of the Easter Holiday Weekend is expected to be dry and calmer thanks to another weak area of high pressure building into the Eastern Seaboard. Saturday will be the sunnier of the two weekend days, but also the cooler of the two. With that said, temperatures are expected to bounce back to the mid 50s, which is just a tad below normal for mid-April. On Easter Sunday, temperatures are expected to climb back into the low 60s as the day starts with a little sunshine followed by increasing clouds ahead of the next weather which will bring rain back to the area Sunday night into Monday morning.