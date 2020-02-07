A wild, windy and wet first half of the day on Friday resulted in a Tornado Warning and multiple Severe Thunderstorm Warnings being issued, numerous reports of wind damage, and .25-.50" of rain falling across the region. The winds stayed strong through Friday afternoon ushering in some colder air, which helped to change the tapering off rain to snow in areas off to the north and west. As that dynamic low pressure system departs off to the northeast tonight, some quieter weather will develop for the weekend. While the weekend will be a little chillier on Saturday temperatures will bounce back a bit on Sunday. The weekend will also be mainly dry with the exception of a snow shower late Saturday night into Sunday morning, which won't amount to much. Things turn more unsettled early next week as a cold front brings rain to the area on Monday. As that front stalls out along the East Coast another wave of low pressure rides north along it on Tuesday bringing us another chance for some rain.
TONIGHT
Wind will begin to diminish overnight as skies clear. By daybreak on Saturday temperatures will be in the middle 20s, which is somewhat normal for early February but not so normal for what we've experienced over the past week or so. Thankfully, the wind will have dried out most surfaces by the time temps fall below 32°, but any standing water will freeze tonight.
SATURDAY
While winds will have died down by daybreak on Saturday there will still be a bit of a breeze through the day. Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day thanks to high pressure sliding across New England during the day. Unfortunately, our first sign of sunshine in days won't result in much warmth as temperatures only return to the seasonably chilly upper 30s and low 40s. A weak disturbance will advance in from the west Saturday night causing the clouds to increase and a few snow showers to develop late. However, the snow showers we see overnight will primarily be along or west of the Interstate 81 corridor.
SUNDAY
A snow shower or some flurries could linger early Sunday morning in a few spots and the day should begin on the cloudier side, but as our weak disturbance exits, clouds should break for at least some sun as the day progresses. High temperatures will be a little warmer as they reach into the middle 40s as we wrap up our mainly dry weekend.
MONDAY
An unsettled start to the new work and school week with a period or two of rain likely on Monday as a cold front slides in from the west. The southerly flow ahead of this front will send temperatures into the upper 40s. A snow shower is possible well to the north and west of the Lehigh Valley, but for the vast majority of the viewing this is strictly a rain event.
TUESDAY
By Tuesday that front will have stalled out along the East Coast acting as the corridor for another wave of low pressure to ride north and push another round of rain into our area, especially south and east. High temperatures on Tuesday are expected to reach into the middle 40s.